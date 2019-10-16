Anacortes City Councilman Matt Miller won postponement Monday of a vote on a resolution supporting equity and inclusion in the city, saying references to hate speech and hatred should be removed because — lacking legal definitions, he said — the resolution conflicts with the First Amendment guarantee of free speech.
Miller, serving as mayor pro tem in Mayor Laurie Gere’s absence, was concerned about passages that stated the city would “speak out against and discourage hate speech as contrary to our values,” and would condemn or oppose all acts of “hatred.”
Regarding references to hate speech, Miller said “no one has been able to define ‘hate speech’ for me.” Regarding references to hate, he said, “There’s a reason you leave that word ‘hate’ out. A lot of people have a different idea of what that means.”
“Freedom of speech is not freedom from speech you dislike,” Miller said. “And hate speech, as much as I hate it — (the First Amendment) is a foundational principle in our society. It is too much of a foundational principle that I can get behind trying to define something that you think is well defined, but I do not believe it is well defined.”
The resolution, introduced by council members Bruce McDougall, Carolyn Moulton and Anthony Young, declared it city policy to stand “against hatred, intolerance, unlawful discrimination, bullying and related acts” and to support “the city’s goal of being an accessible, open and welcoming city to all.”
It was written by the council members with the assistance of the Rev. Terry Kyllo, who has worked to promote tolerance and understanding among people of different cultural and faiths.
The resolution effort was spurred in part by the finding of a hangman’s noose — long a symbol of intimidation against African Americans — in a tree at Cap Sante lookout in July. That same week, a vendor at Shipwreck Day offered a swastika sign for sale.
In introducing the resolution, Moulton said there has been an increase in the United States “in hate speech, intolerant action (and) intimidation toward people of various religious groups, gender orientations (and) races that go against our values as Americans and what our country and what our city stand for.”
The resolution’s introduction stated that the mayor and council “declare it to be the policy of the City to recognize and respect the rights, liberties, safety, dignity and well-being of everyone in our community, equally. This includes all who live in, work in, and visit our wonderful city.” It recognizes certain principles as “fundamental and true to the values, unity and hospitality found throughout the Anacortes community.”
Young, who is African American, defended the resolution as written.
“Hate speech is not the absence of freedom of speech,” he told Miller. “Freedom of speech is one thing. Hate speech when it incites violence is another.”
Council members Eric Johnson, Brad Adams, and McDougall initially spoke in favor of the resolution as written, but then backed Councilman Ryan Walters’ suggestion that the wording be revisited in order to achieve a compromise and unanimous vote of support. Adams, Miller and Walters will bring the resolution back for consideration in two weeks.
After the vote, Kyllo told the Anacortes American he disagreed with Miller.
“The definition of hate speech is not unknown,” he said.
