Connecting new construction to water and sewer in Anacortes will cost $3,823 more beginning in 2020 to help meet the costs of capital improvements to those utilities.
The City Council voted 4-3 to adopt the fees, called a general facilities charge, which hasn’t been raised since 2005. Since that time, a new water treatment plant was built. Coming up: deconstruction of the old water treatment plant near Mount Vernon and expansion of the wastewater treatment plant on T Avenue.
Council members Bruce McDougall, Matt Miller and Ryan Walters voted against the increase, saying they preferred to phase it in with annual increases of $1,274 over three years.
Philip Steffen of the city Finance Department said the updated fees represent one half of 1% of the cost of a new average-price home. According to his presentation, “Someone choosing to buy or build a new house in Anacortes will likely not change their decision based on this GFC increase.”
Some council members weren’t so sure.
“While it’s encouraging that half of 1% is a small number, I’m deeply discouraged by the fact that $3,000 represents half of 1% because that means basically getting into a new build in the city of Anacortes is getting to be very difficult for anyone other than very high earners,” McDougall said.
Councilman Eric Johnson supported raising the rates now rather than phasing them in. “The whole idea of a general facilities charge is so that property owners who connect to the system bear an equitable cost to that system that everybody else is paying already.”
Councilman Anthony Young noted that the increase attempts to make up for 14 years of deferred increases. Adopting the $3,823 increase now “allows us to move forward and capture much of what we’re trying to do for our future.”
2020 without update fees
• Water: $4,346
• Sewer: $10,510
Total: $14,856
2020 with update fees
• Water: $8,169
• Sewer: $9,141
Total: $17,319
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.