A Facebook post about a noose that was found and removed by a resident the Cap Sante overlook led one city councilman who heard from constituents to speak out at Monday’s meeting.
Councilman Anthony Young said the incident — as well as a swastika sign he saw offered for sale by a vendor during Shipwreck Fest two days later — presents “an opportunity to stand for truth, honesty and love for one another, particularly as our world seems ever divisive.”
Young said he was notified of the noose by a resident and that he, in turn, notified the mayor, the council and Police Chief John Small. Mayor Laurie Gere told the Anacortes American she asked the parks department to remove it, but it was already gone.
Gere called it “a very threatening symbol” that “doesn’t reflect the Anacortes I know.”
The post on “You Know You’re from Anacortes When …” included debate as to whether the noose was racially motivated or something else, such as a suicide attempt. But the post was deleted after comments “devolved into politics, insults, profanity, and innuendo,” the site administrator told the Anacortes American.
Capt. Dave Floyd said there was no investigation because the person who found the noose removed it from the tree, “so there was nothing for us to see.”
He added, “There’s no crime to investigate. There were no remarks associated with it. There were no other signs or symbols to show it was placed there to promote hate … It could have been placed there by somebody who had contemplated suicide and then changed their mind.”
Young, an African American, told the council Monday there is no uncertainty in the meaning of a noose hung in a public place. In his childhood, he saw cross burnings and recalls his family dodging the Ku Klux Klan by driving through a field to get home.
He said it was “a struggle” to discuss the noose incident because he feared “bringing up this issue would somehow sully my beloved city.” But he said the incident — as well as a swastika sign offered for sale by a vendor during Shipwreck Fest two days later — presents “an opportunity to stand for truth, honesty and love for one another, particularly as our world seems ever divisive.”
According to the Anti-Defamation League, the hangman’s noose “has come to be one of the most powerful visual symbols directed against African-Americans, comparable in the emotions that it evokes to that of the swastika for Jews.” The noose’s origins “are connected to the history of lynching in America.”
The KKK had a presence in Anacortes during some of those years, as well, according to newspaper archives.
“Quite common is the use of actual nooses to intimidate or harass African-Americans (or sometimes other minorities) — for example, by leaving one at someone’s home or at their workplace,” according to the Anti-Defamation League.
The Rev. Terry Kyllo of Anacortes, co-founder of an interfaith organization that advocates for civil rights, asked to speak during the meeting.
He said the noose is a reminder of “a reign of terror” in the U.S. in which several thousand black people were murdered by hanging. He called for residents and the council to “denounce what is free speech with better speech.”
“Our greatest safety as ‘we the people’ stands in our willingness to stand up for and with each other when we’re threatened,” he said. “That’s our greatest safety, and it’s the duty of leaders and the citizens to stand up when members of our community are being threatened.”
Speaking of the millions of people murdered in genocide in the world, he said, “Every single time, it begins with fear-raising speech, ‘other’-ing speech, dehumanizing speech, but it always begins with something else. It always begins with the silence of those who know better.
“I hope tonight the City Council will do what should be an easy thing, and that is to make sure that every citizen in this city, on the island, knows that the City Council and all the citizens will stand up for everyone who is here — all of our fellow citizens — because when we the people fail to stand for each other, we cease to be ‘we the people’.”
Councilman Bruce McDougall thanked Kyllo for his remarks. “That was extremely well said. I can’t agree more,” he said.
Gere didn’t speak about the issue at the council meeting but did not question its meaning during an interview earlier in the day with the Anacortes American. She did ask “why someone would do such a horrific thing.”
Floyd said this is the first such incident in his 19 years with the Anacortes police force.
“There was some anti-religious stuff, but that was primarily done by kids. Thankfully, we’re not that kind of town,” he said.
