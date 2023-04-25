Skagit County is looking at some new options for its increases in fare revenue on board the Guemes Ferry.
The ferry has not hit its fare revenue target for several years, so the county is working with consultant firm KPFF Consulting Engineers on what a fare increase would look like.
An original plan included ticket prices that in many case doubled current fares as of this summer. The community's outcry led the Skagit County commissioners to take a step back and ask the Public Works Department and the consulting firm to take another look.
At a work session with Public Works last week, the commissioners heard some updates that include a phased-in approach to fare increases as well as the potential for young riders to ride for free.
The aim is to bring in 65% of the funds required for maintenance and operations of the ferry through fares, said Carla Sawyer, with KPFF Consulting.
The other 35% of the costs would be covered by money from the county's road fund.
Through this new plan, the county would reach that 65% after five years of stepped fare increases, rather than a steep one-time increase.
County Commissioner Lisa Janicki also asked that rides for youth passengers under the age of 18 be provided for free. Someone under 18 driving onto the boat would still need to pay for a vehicle ticket.
Washington State Ferries offer free rides for youths, and the state may implement the same rule for county ferries in the future anyway, she said.
To determine what the fares should look like, KPFF looked at a five-year projection of costs of maintenance, with the haul-out years (which cost much more) being averaged into the total amount.
Those projections show that the ferry needs to bring in roughly $737,000 more per year than it does now, Sawyer said.
The new increases at a stepped rate would keep the county from demanding that all at once. Rates would be adjusted for an increase each January for five years to keep the county in line with that aim of getting to 65% by the end of that period, she said.
If the county wants to reduce the amount it now takes from the road fund to cover these expenses even more, the county will need to talk about reducing services, said Capt. Rachel Rowe, ferry operations division manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.