Another work session is coming up for Skagit County as the commissioners continue looking over a proposal that would mean a substantial increase in fare prices for Guemes Island ferry riders.
The county is proposing a rate increase. A consultant's study recommended rate increases that would, in some cases, more than double rates for ferry riders.
The increase drew many negative comments from island residents. They say that an increase of so much could mean people can no longer afford to travel to and from work and could cause serious hardship for Guemes Island residents.
The commissioners will meet in a work session Monday, April 17, to look at a revised rate proposal and consider public comments (which may be submitted through ferrycomments@co.skagit.wa.us), county spokesperson Danica Sessions said in an email. Then, county staff will draft a proposal based on commissioners' direction.
There will be time for more public comment and a public hearing, Sessions said.
The county expects some fare increase will be put in place this spring, she said.
Several factors come into play with a fare decision, Sessions said in her email. The county and the consultant are looking at the revenues coming in plus the cost of operating the ferry.
"We are also looking at comparable ferry systems to inform our approach, making sure that the proposal is in alignment with our neighboring communities," she wrote. "Staff is looking for ways to simplify the fare structure and to find ways to streamline operations, as well."
The county is mindful of the "needs of the Guemes Island community and businesses that operate on and around the island," Sessions said.
The county has set in its code that the ferry fares should bring in 65% of the cost of operations. The ferry has not met that goal since 2018 and likely won't this year without an increase.
"Consistently missing the target revenue, and not following our own policy is a risk that will further jeopardize grant funding opportunity and is an auditor finding red flags," Sessions wrote.
The county is also working toward a new electric ferry, which is expected to go into service in 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.