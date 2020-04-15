Skagit County staff is proposing a 15% fare increase for Guemes Island ferry passengers to help pay for increased maintenance costs of its aging boat and help curb reliance on supplemental funds, according to a new report released Monday.
The annual report looks at fare collection from the last year and predicts what 2020 may look like.
Each year, expected fare revenue is calculated based on an average of the past five years and puts expected revenue for 2020 at $1.4 million. A county resolution requires a 65% fare recovery, so fares must make up at least 65% of expected expenditures.
In the report, county staff state the fares are not expected to hit that. The ferry needs some maintenance, which will affect fares, and the ferry staff stopped collecting fares completely last month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Skagit County will pursue federal or other available programs for reimbursement should there be opportunities,” the report states. “In the event programmatic reimbursable funding is unavailable, postponing the (maintenance) haul-out is one strategy for offsetting lost revenue to the system.”
According to the report, county staff is recommending a 15% across-the-board fare increase in 2020, which will likely still not mean fares will reach their target this year, but could make a difference in 2021 and 2022, according to the report.
“Therefore, additional fare increases should not be necessary for the next several years,” the report states.
The proposed increase would be put in place in October, possibly at the same time as a new electronic fare collection system.
A survey among ferry riders stated that riders would be interested in a new system but not one that would require riders to pay for it.
The staff is looking at systems that would require little infrastructure or upfront capital costs, according to the report.
Another recommendation is taking away fare categories that represent less than 1% of the total fare recovery.
In 2019, fares on the Guemes Island ferry brought in $1.1 million, about $130,000 less than its $1.3 million goal.
Expenditures were also higher than expected by about $222,000, according to the report.
In addition to fares, money to fund the ferry comes from other sources, like the state Department of Transportation reimbursement payment and money from the state’s fuel tax fund. Expenditures were higher in 2019 than expected because of extra work discovered during an annual haul-out and some unexpected maintenance expenses throughout the year.
According to the report, a haul-out is tentatively scheduled for this fall, but it may be pushed to spring 2021.
The county is also raising money through a vehicle replacement surcharge, which does not calculate into fare box numbers. That surcharge, implemented in August 2018, raises money to build a new vessel.
The surcharge costs riders roughly $2 more per vehicle and $1 more per passenger.
In 2019, that surcharge brought in $241,721. In 2020, it is expected to bring in $225,000, according to the report.
