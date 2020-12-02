The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are rising in Skagit County, with 36 people hospitalized in November, the highest number since the virus was found in Skagit County.
That compares to seven in October and seven in September. The next highest was April with 29 hospitalizations.
Meanwhile, the total confirmed case count had reached 2,023 by Sunday. Of those, 762 came in November. The death count as of Nov. 30 was 27.
The county is averaging 300 cases per 100,000, said Skagit County Health Officer Howard Leibrand.
That’s the bad news. But the good news is that treatment has improved as doctors learn more about the disease, leading to better outcomes, he said.
More good news: Leibrand is expecting vaccine doses very soon.
“We will get first doses before the end of the year,” he said.
Skagit County will be the area distributor, and the first to get doses will be health care workers who interact with COVID-19 patients and in elder care facilities. The next tier might include workers such as teachers, he said.
However, getting the general population vaccinated will take months.
“The minute we get a vaccine is not the time to take your mask off,” Leibrand said. “We can’t relax what we’re doing.”
Leibrand expects soon to see a new spike of cases related to Thanksgiving gatherings. The question is how that will affect area hospitals, some of which may be affected by overflow from Snohomish County.
“The urgent cares of all three hospitals (in Skagit County) are over-busy,” Leibrand said.
The CEOs of all area hospitals are in contact and working together to make sure the region is ready to handle the growing caseload, said Island Hospital spokesperson Laura Moroney.
As of Tuesday, Island Hospital again tightened restrictions on visitors. Among them: waiting areas are closed, and only one support person is allowed with a patient. The support person must wait off-premises during surgery.
The hospital had two COVID-19 patients admitted as of Tuesday. The hospital has 43 beds and space to add more if needed. The concern, though, is whether there would be enough care providers available to handle more than 43, CEO Charles Hall stated in an email sent by Moroney.
The hospital reports that it has adequate personal protective equipment on hand and is not experiencing problems with vendors at this time.
“We track our PPE supplies daily,” Hall said in the email.
County spokesperson Laura Han said she hopes residents will continue to follow social distancing measures, as well as download WA Notify, a contact tracing app, in an effort to help protect others, including health care workers.
“Our public health staff is working hard and long,” she said. “People’s actions have direct consequences on them.”
Meanwhile, the spread of illness is affecting the speed of lab results.
Han said that the county’s testing system with N0orthwest Labs is in such high demand that test results could take up to seven days, compared to three previously. The county has a drive-thru testing site at the Skagit County Fairgrounds and will only test Skagit County residents.
Island Hospital gives tests only to patients experiencing symptoms. Patients with local providers should contact their provider first. Those with no local providers should go to the hospital’s Walk-In Clinic.
