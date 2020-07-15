A second round of funding for the Skagit County Small Business Grant Program is now open to applications from small businesses and nonprofits impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Skagit County has received funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County (EDASC) is administering the grant program to distribute the funds.
Businesses can be awarded up to $25,000 depending on the number of employees, with a total of $750,000 expected to be distributed.
To be eligible, businesses must employ 25 fulltime employees or less and have had a 25% or greater reduction in revenue due to the pandemic. Nonprofits will be evaluated separately from the for-profit counterparts.
To apply and learn more visit skagit.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.