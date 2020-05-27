A room in a home on the corner of Lunz and South Campbell Lake roads became fully engulfed in flames within seconds of Vicky and Mike Singleton escaping with the help of a neighbor and a passerby on May 21.
The fire quickly consumed the mobile home and nearly everything in it. The Singletons survived, but their three cats did not, Mount Erie Fire Chief Mike Noyes said.
An early dispatch stated that someone might be trapped inside.
“That brought the intensity level way up,” Noyes said.
The fire was reported about 4:30 a.m. by motorists driving a block away on Highway 20.
Noyes, who lives next door to the Singletons, was out of town, but his wife, Fire Lt. Cheri Noyes, was home and was awakened by the emergency page. She ran next door to make sure the Singletons were OK and render aid, the chief said. By then, the passerby had left; his identity is unknown.
“We’ve been unable to track him down,” Chief Noyes said. “We want to tell him thank you very much. This could have quickly gone the wrong way.”
He said the Singletons “are very, very, very, lucky.”
Vicky Singleton was not injured, but her husband was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation and burns on his back, Noyes said. Mike Singleton was released later that day, and the couple was provided a place to stay by the American Red Cross.
Anacortes Fire Department arrived first on the scene, within six minutes of the dispatch, with a fire engine and two ambulances. Mount Erie Fire responded with two engines and Fire District 13 in La Conner with three.
The fire was 50-60% fully involved when the first firefighters arrived, said Anacortes Fire Chief Dave Oliveri, incident commander. At that point “it was a defensive operation — dump as much water on it as possible and keep it from spreading,” he said.
The roof collapsed, creating voids where spot fires burned inside the home, and an excavator was brought in to “peel back the layers” so firefighters could safely extinguish those fires, Oliveri said.
The cause of the fire is believed to be outdated aluminum electrical wiring, he said. At its most intense, the fire reached a temperature of at least 1,200 degrees, hot enough to melt aluminum, which the 1960s single-wide mobile home and addition had in abundance, he said.
Cori Allstot, a friend of the Singletons, said the couple is traumatized.
“She’s not sleeping well,” Allstot said of Vicky. In addition to her cats, “she lost her children’s baby pictures. Material things can be replaced. But emotional things … They’re just out and out exhausted.”
The Singletons now face the task of starting over. The home they lost was rented, so they are looking for a rental they can afford on their retirement income, Allstot said.
