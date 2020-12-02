The state Court of Appeals ruled Monday in favor of a city councilman and his spouse in their property damages lawsuit against the City of Anacortes and returned the case to Skagit County Superior Court for further proceedings.
City Councilman Anthony Young and Dr. Joseph Mulcahy sued the city in May 2018, alleging the Planning Department allowed Todd and Erinn Welliver to use a city-owned right of way, including doing filling and grading, between their properties without permits. Young and Mulcahy allege the filling and grading partially filled a drainage ditch that carried stormwater to an adjacent wetland, resulting in ground saturation that unsettled their home.
Young and Mulcahy said they had to install a sump pump, 24 drains and floor jacks under their home.
Superior Court Judge Dave Needy, who is retiring from the bench, dropped the city from the suit in January 2019, ruling that a governmental entity is liable for damages only if it knew or should have known that its acts were unlawful. Young and Mulcahy contend that city officials knew the work was being done without permits and that the city is therefore liable.
Early emails from the city seem to support Young and Mulcahy’s contention. Planning Director Don Measamer — at the time the city’s assistant planning director — emailed Young-Mulcahy on Oct. 1, 2009 that the Wellivers “would need to acquire a right of way permit and provide drainage control per Public Works and Building Department approval.”
Young and Mulcahy contend that grading activities within the right of way continued between 2011 and 2015. But on June 3, 2015 – more than five years after the initial email stating that permits would be required – Measamer indicated in an email to Young and Mulcahy that no permits had been issued.
The three-member Court of Appeals ruled that Young-Mulcahy’s contentions had merit.
Measamer did not return phone messages left at his office number. Todd Welliver did not return phone messages left on Nov. 24, before the court issued its ruling.
Platted in 1890, replatted in 2005
The right of way is an unopened portion of E Avenue in what was historically known as Pleasant Slope. That portion of E Avenue was originally an 80-foot road when Pleasant Slope was platted in 1890.
Welliver bought his property to the west of the right of way in 2004. The neighborhood was replatted as Pleasant View in 2005 and the eastern 40 feet of the right of way was vacated to accommodate new construction. But the city retained ownership of the remaining 40 feet of right of way and, according to cases cited by the Court of Appeals, ongoing responsibility for maintenance of the drainage ditch.
A home was built in 2006 on a lot that included the eastern 40 feet of vacated right of way. Young and Mulcahy bought the home in 2009.
In June 2015, Young-Mulcahy and the Wellivers each applied for encroachment permits on the remaining right of way — the Wellivers so they could continue to use the right of way; Young-Mulcahy, so they could fix the drainage ditch next to their property.
“Each application was tentatively approved, but the Wellivers objected to the splitting of E Avenue, citing the replatting of Pleasant Slope and vacatur of half of the former E Avenue to the Young-Mulcahy property,” the Court of Appeals recounted. “Welliver argued that the earlier vacatur gave Young and Mulcahy half of the right-of-way, so the remainder should be his to develop. After a public hearing, the City ultimately determined that both encroachment applications were inconsistent with the City’s policy regarding right-of-ways, and did not issue permits.”
In March 2017, the city concluded that damage to the Young-Mulcahy property “was a result of subsurface aquifer flow,” not stormwater flows caused by the filling of the drainage ditch. Young-Mulcahy filed a claim for damages later that year, the claim was denied, and in May 2018 Young-Mulcahy sued the Wellivers and the city in Skagit County Superior Court.
The Wellivers and Young-Mulcahy have reached a settlement. Both sides still want the city to give up the right of way; the Wellivers would receive 25 feet, Young-Mulcahy 15 feet. Young and Mulcahy say they want to restore the drainage ditch and plant along it.
Surveyor Bruce Lisser, owner of Lisser and Associates in Mount Vernon, said he could not speak about the survey and would only say, “It’s a work in progress” and the work done so far is “preliminary in nature.”
