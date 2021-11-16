The number of COVID-19 cases in Skagit County and at Island Hospital this week saw a slight drop.
It was the second consecutive week that the county saw the rate of new cases drop at least a little, though the count remained above 400.
County Public Health reported 422 new cases for the seven-day period running Nov. 7 through Nov. 13, one new death and 21 new hospitalizations.
It was the fourth consecutive Sunday-through-Saturday period with 400-plus cases — and the 14th with 300 or more.
Through Nov. 13, the county has had 116 COVID-19 deaths and 679 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.
Skagit County is falling behind neighboring counties, many of which are seeing decreasing case rates, according to a post on the Skagit County website.
County officials guess that could have to do with the more rural and agricultural population here, which means fewer people can work from home and people live in larger households. Residents aren’t all taking proper precautions either, according to the post. The county is seeing spikes stemming from gatherings over the Halloween weekend.
People are getting tested, though, according to the county. Since it reopened its testing center at the Skagit County Fairgrounds, the county has seen roughly 1 in every 10 people who come through testing positive.
At Island Hospital, spokesperson Laura Moroney said things are looking very similar to last week.
On Monday, there were five inpatients at the hospital with COVID-19, similar to the last few weeks.
Patients with COVID cover a wide variety of ages, Moroney said. As of Monday, 27 of the hospital’s 43 beds are full.
The hospital is working to set up pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics for established patients between ages 5 and 11.
The county is also offering boosters and pediatric vaccines by appointment at its fairgrounds location.
New slots are posted at 9 a.m. Mondays.
For an appointment, visit prepmod.doh.wa.gov/ and then search for “Skagit County Public Health” under Name of Location.
– Skagit Publishing staff contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.