As case rates slow across Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee's state of emergency proclamations about COVID-19 are going away.
The governor announced last month that his remaining COVID-19 emergency proclamations, including the state of emergency, will expire on Oct. 31.
Most of his 85 proclamations that came along with COVID-19 have already expired, but this is the last round.
“We’ve come a long way the past two years in developing the tools that allow us to adapt and live with COVID-19,” Inslee said in a statement on his website. “Ending this order does not mean we take it less seriously or will lose focus on how this virus has changed the way we live. We will continue our commitments to the public’s well-being, but simply through different tools that are now more appropriate for the era we’ve entered.”
The state Department of Health requirement for masking in health care and longterm care facilities will remain in place until further notice.
Elise Cutter, the Island Health CEO, said the hospital will continue to follow those requirements, as well as those set by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services. CMS requires the hospital to continue to screen for COVID-19 symptoms.
The state Department of Health reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 in Skagit County for the five days running Sept. 25-29, the same as the previous Sunday-through-Thursday period.
There were no new COVID-19 deaths and eight new hospitalizations in Skagit County, according to the state Department of Health.
At Island Health, staff saw four new hospitalizations between Monday, Sept. 26, and Monday, Oct. 3. There are currently two inpatients receiving care for COVID-19.
The hospital also saw 14 new positive cases, out of 230 tests administered.
– Skagit Publishing staff contributed to this report
