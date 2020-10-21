The number of new COVID-19 cases in Skagit County is climbing again, furthering a spike that began in early October.
As of Monday evening, Skagit County Public Health was reporting 1,202 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic on March 10, including 100 people who required hospitalization and 23 deaths.
That’s 125 more confirmed cases since Sept. 19.
The increase is happening across Western Washington, as well, and state health officials are worried the expected fall surge has begun, coinciding with the start of flu season.
According to state data Monday, Skagit County had recorded 41.8 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period, the highest it’s been since early September. Since March 10, as many as 69 cases had been confirmed in the 98221 ZIP code, according to Skagit Public Health.
New cases across Skagit County had been falling fairly consistently since early August and hovered near the state’s goal of no more than 25 cases per 100,000 residents in mid-September, data shows.
Increases across Western Washington are seen in all age groups, and because they are occurring throughout the region the spike is not connected to a single event or activity, a Department of Health news release states.
Each person with COVID-19 in Western Washington is spreading it on average to 1.12 other people, according to state data. Health officials say that the actual number of cases likely far exceeds confirmed cases.
No vaccine is yet available, and face masks and social distancing remain the primary protections against the novel coronavirus, various health officials have said.
Drive-thru testing is available on the Skagit Valley College campus in Mount Vernon on the east side of McIntyre Hall. Adults with serious symptoms such as high fever, cough and shortness of breath, should consult their medical provider or be seen at a respiratory clinic, according to Skagit Public Health.
The following is from
Skagit Public Health, the state Department of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization.
Confirmed cases:
• Skagit County: 1,202 cases, 23 deaths
• Statewide: 98,661 cases, 2,258 deaths
• Nationwide: 8,243,223 cases, 220,743 deaths (Johns Hopkins*)
• Worldwide: 40,251,950 cases, 1,116,131 deaths
(* The CDC data dashboard was not functioning Tuesday, so national numbers were obtained from Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.)
Do you have any data on hospitalizations or deaths? "Cases" is a less informative measure.
