Cases of COVID-19 cases are increasing in Skagit County.

As of Friday, Skagit County reported a 111% increase over the previous week. The county’s hospitalization rate grew by 50%.

That put the county’s risk level at “substantial,” up from “moderate” the week before, according to a county press release May 6.

Most of the cases now are from the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron.

Between Monday, May 2, and Monday, May 9, Island Health of Anacortes saw 28 new positive cases and administered 468 tests.

As of Monday, the hospital had no COVID-19 in-patients, CEO Elise Cutter said. The hospital had two new hospitalizations last week.

Between April 29 and May 3, Skagit County saw 140 new cases.

Anyone age 50 or older, and some immunocompromised people, are now eligible for another booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The county is also encouraging people to test before gathering with people from outside their household.

The county offers free at-home test kits at its Public Health Testing Site at Cascade Mall. Mail-order tests are available through www.sayyescovidhometest.org and covidtests.gov.

