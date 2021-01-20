Forty-six Skagit County residents have died from COVID-19 as of Jan. 19, according to Skagit County Public Health.
A total of 3,594 people have tested positive for the virus since it was first diagnosed here in March 2020.
Statewide, there have been 279,421 confirmed cases and 3,940 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
Nationwide, 398,009 Americans have died, an increase of 1,567 in a 24-hour period, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. More than 23.9 million have been diagnosed with the acute respiratory disease, an increase of 142,716 since the previous day, the CDC reported Wednesday.
Worldwide, more than 2 million people have died and 94.1 million people have been diagnosed, according to the World Health Organization.
