As of Monday, Oct. 12, 1,160 Skagit County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the virus was first confirmed here March 10, according to Skagit County Public Health.
That’s 100 more confirmed cases since Sept. 12.
The following is from Skagit Public Health, the state Department of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization.
CONFIRMED CASES:
• Skagit County: 1,160 cases, 22 deaths
• Statewide: 93,035 cases, 2,190 deaths
• Nationwide: 7,740,934 cases, 214,108 deaths
• Worldwide: 37,423,660 cases, 1,074,817 deaths
DRIVE-THRU TESTING RESULTS:
At Skagit Valley College, April 21-Oct. 7
• Number of tests: 27,430
• Number of confirmed cases: 619
HISTORICAL DATA:
Number of confirmed cases in Skagit County
• Oct. 12: 1,160 cases, 22 deaths
• Sept. 12: 1,060 cases, 22 deaths
• Aug. 12: 904 cases, 21 deaths
• July 12: 613 cases, 16 deaths
• June 12: 454 cases, 15 deaths
• May 12: 403 cases, 14 deaths
• April 12: 191 cases, six deaths
• March 12: two cases, no deaths
