As Washington prepares to lift mask requirements on Saturday, COVID-19 cases continue to improve across the county, with positive numbers dropping and Island Health reporting fewer in-house patients seeking care.
The hospital currently has one or two in-patients per day, down from five or six a day during in the latest peak of COVID-19 cases, Island Health CEO Elise Cutter said.
The Walk-In Clinic and Emergency Department are also seeing fewer COVID-19 patients, Cutter said.
The state Department of Health reported 80 new cases for all of Skagit County for the five days running Feb. 27 through March 3.
That is down from 108 new cases reported for the previous five-day, Sunday-through-Thursday period, and from the 203 reported the week before that.
Skagit County had no COVID deaths and four new hospitalizations from Feb. 27 to March 3.
Island Health saw 13 new COVID-19 cases and three new hospitalizations between Monday, Feb. 28, and Monday, March 7.
Skagit County’s testing site at the Skagit County Fairgrounds is now closed. The county will open a testing site at a new location in the middle of the month. More information will be available soon.
“A relocation is necessary right now in order to right-size our services,” said Jennifer Johnson, Skagit County Public Health director, in a post on the county’s website. “Making these types of changes can be logistically challenging, so we appreciate the public’s patience as we enter this next chapter in our COVID response.”
Testing kits are available for free at sayyescovidhometest.org and covidtests.gov.
Island Hospital’s Access Tent, an outdoor area for people to drive through and receive a COVID-19 test is closed for service right now, Cutter said. Symptomatic, established patients can get tested inside the hospital.
The state will lift most mask requirements Saturday, March 12. That doesn’t mean it’s OK to go everywhere without masks.
Some places may continue to require them. The staff at Watermark Book Co., for example, said in a recent newsletter that they will continue to require masks inside the store.
Masks are also still required by state guidelines in some settings, like in healthcare facilities. They are required in all Island Health buildings, Cutter said.
“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation,” she said.
Island Health also continues to add more staff members to its team and to fill open positions, she said. It held a new-employee orientation with 10 new people on Monday.
“We continue to see improvements in response to job openings and in acceptance of job offers,” she said.
More people means better service for patients, Cutter said. It also eases the load for nurses who have taken on more responsibilities and cared for patients through difficult times.
Among the new staff members starting recently are Dr. Valerie Horn, a pediatrician, who will help the hospital serve more young patients, Cutter said.
The hospital is also looking at multiple initiatives to help shorten wait times for people accessing the organization’s call center. Those call wait times remain long as demand stays high with people calling for information about COVID-19, Cutter said.
“We understand that can be frustrating,” Cutter said.
