COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising in Skagit County as new cases continue their record-breaking climb, and health officials are bracing for more as the holidays bring people together.
As of Friday, 19 people had been reported hospitalized in Skagit County due to the virus since the start of November, more than in either August or September. Of those, Island Hospital reported six.
“What it says is obvious,” said county Health Officer Howard Leibrand. “This is the cusp of further problems.”
Overall, since the pandemic reached Skagit County in March, 124 county residents have had cases severe enough to require hospitalization, and 26 have died, according to data last week.
Preliminary figures put Skagit County at 236.1 cases per 100,000 residents in the 14-day period ending last Wednesday. That number is higher than any previous spike, and cases are multiplying, even as test results take longer to get back as more people pursue tests.
But Leibrand notes that the county is now waiting more than three days for results, the longest wait since the pandemic began, and it is causing a delay in tabulating the data.
“From the 15th on, it’s definitely incomplete,” he said.
No new data was posted on Nov. 22-23.
The recent move of the county’s drive-thru testing site to the Skagit County Fairgrounds has had an impact, Leibrand said.
On Thursday, Nov. 19, the county tested 291 people. At its prior site at Skagit Valley College, it regularly tested more than 400 a day.
Leibrand said testing should move more quickly once staff have more experience at the new site.
Weather challenges led officials to move the site.
Julie de Losada, testing site manager, said the new location offers a barn, which provides heat and shelter from the wind. Registration and testing are done as patients drive through the barn, which is open at both ends.
Anyone seeking tests there should use the address 501 Taylor St., Mount Vernon. A Google Maps search for the fairgrounds was showing an incorrect location. The Skagit County Health Department recommends waiting eight days after potential exposure to be tested, as testing earlier could result in a false negative.
In related news over the past week:
Island Hospital
Three new ventilators ordered over the summer arrived at Island Hospital in Anacortes, bringing the total number of ventilators at the hospital to 13.
The hospital started with five ventilators at the start of the pandemic. The new ones are also more versatile, said Tammy Akard, manager of respiratory therapy.
They can provide heated humidified high-flow therapy, or HHHF, a way of getting oxygen to a patient as an alternative to intubation. The majority of the 15 COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized at Island Hospital have received HHHF therapy, hospital officials said.
——
Court delays
Skagit County Superior Court has suspended some of its operations, including trials, due to the pandemic.
A recent administrative order states that Superior Court judges will no longer confirm civil or criminal trials to take place before Jan. 15.
“We’re very frustrated here that we are not in a position to provide criminal defendants with jury trials at the rate that we should be able to,” Superior Court Judge David Svaren said.
The order also suspends trials for termination of parental rights and allows eviction hearings only for those permitted under the governor’s guidelines. Other operations will continue, Svaren said.
In an attempt to avoid a huge backlog, the court turned the county hearing rooms this summer into a courtroom that meets COVID-19 safety guidelines. That courtroom has been used for two jury trials, though one was halted after jury selection.
That courtroom will continue to be used for any criminal hearings that cannot be postponed.
Presiding Skagit County District Court Judge Dianne Goddard issued an administrative order last week limiting services that the court provides to mostly online, with some allowances for in-person hearings.
No district court jury trials will be confirmed before Jan. 26.
——-
Regional statistics
COVID-19 is sweeping through some neighboring counties.
Since Nov. 1, there have been 4,119 new confirmed cases in Snohomish County, including 786 over the past weekend, according to Snohomish Health District data Monday.
Snohomish County’s infection rate increased for the ninth straight week to 303.6 infections per 100,000 residents from Nov. 8-21. That topped last week’s 278.4 cases per 100,000. On Monday, there were 80 people in Snohomish County hospitals with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 — up from five on Nov. 1.
“We’re increasing 50% per week,” Dr. Chris Spitters, Snohomish County’s top health officer, said last week. “So when you hear the term exponential growth, that’s what’s occurring. And I actually like to refer to it as explosive because it’s really just taken off, and we’re starting to see some of the effects in the healthcare system.”
In Stanwood, 181 new cases had been recorded so far just in November, more than in the past seven months combined. The rate of cases in the 98292 ZIP code is at more than 400 infections per 100,000 residents, up from 30 cases per 100,000 people in September.
In nearby Island County, home of NAS Whidbey Island, the infection has increased to 97.9 cases per 100,000 people, nearly double the rate from a week ago, according to the state Department of Health.
