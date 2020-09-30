As of Tuesday, 1,107 Skagit County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the virus was first confirmed here March 10, according to Skagit County Public Health. Twenty three people in Skagit County have died.
That’s 96 more confirmed cases since Aug. 29.
The following is from Skagit Public Health, the state Department of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization.
CONFIRMED CASES:
- Skagit County: 1,107 cases, 23 deaths
- Statewide: 87,042 cases, 2,124 deaths
- Nationwide: 7,044,327 cases, 203,620 deaths
- Worldwide: 33,249,563 cases, 1,000,040 deaths
DRIVE-THRU TESTING RESULTS:
At Skagit Valley College, April 21-Sept. 25
- Number of tests: 26,052
- Number of confirmed cases: 611
HISTORICAL DATA:
Number of confirmed cases in Skagit County
- Sept. 29: 1,107 cases, 23 deaths
- Aug. 29: 1,011 cases, 22 deaths
- July 29: 766 cases, 20 deaths
- June 29: 512 cases, 15 deaths
- May 29: 432 cases, 15 deaths
- April 29: 327 cases, 13 deaths.
- March 29: 99 cases, three deaths.
MORE INFORMATION:
