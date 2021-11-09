COVID-19 case counts continue to soar in Skagit County.
As of Friday, the county case rate was 709.9 positive cases per 100,000 during the previous 14 days and a hospitalization rate of 19.2 COVID patients per 100,000 over seven days, according to a county statement.
“Our county is once again seeing record case highs, higher than anything we’ve seen throughout the entirety of this pandemic,” the statement reads.
Skagit County Public Health reported 426 new cases for the seven-day period running Oct. 31 through Nov. 6. There were five new deaths and 26 new hospitalizations.
About 90% of all cases are unvaccinated people, according to the county.
It was the third consecutive Sunday-through-Saturday period with 400-plus cases — and the 13th consecutive with 300 or more. It was, however, a slight drop from the previous two weeks.
Public Health reported 459 cases from Oct. 17-23 and 463 from Oct. 24-30.
Through Nov. 6, the county has had 115 COVID-19 deaths and 658 hospitalizations since the pandemic was documented here in March 2020.
Island Hospital is also seeing high numbers. On Monday morning, the hospital had nine inpatient COVID-19 patients receiving care, the most it has seen at the same time. The previous highest number of patients at once was five, hospital spokesperson Laura Moroney said.
By Tuesday, the number of inpatients dropped to five again.
Right now, even an elevated number of patients doesn’t mean the hospital is running out of beds, but administrators are keeping a close eye on the situation, she said.
“At this point, we are holding steady, but I know a lot of hospitals in the region are at capacity or over capacity,” Moroney said.
As of Tuesday morning, 24 beds in the 43-bed hospital were full.
Between Monday, Nov. 1, and Monday, Nov. 9, Island Hospital saw 58 new positive COVID-19 patients.
Volumes remain very high in the emergency department and the Walk-in Clinic, she said.
The hospital’s vaccination booster clinics scheduled for the next two Fridays are full now, though staff is working on adding slots, she said. If that happens, the hospital’s website and Facebook page will note availability.
The hospital is also working to get pediatric Pfizer doses, a smaller dose recently approved for children between ages 5 and 12. There are limited doses available and when the hospital gets some, they will likely be for established patients only, Moroney said.
The county is offering some appointment spots each week at its Skagit County Fairgrounds site in Mount Vernon.
Appointments are limited and new slots will be added every Monday around noon, according to the county.
To sign up, go to prepmod.doh.wa.gov/ and search for “Skagit County Public Health” under Name of Location and make an appointment for a pediatric Pfizer vaccine.
Booster dose appointments are also available for those eligible.
According to the county, a total of 185,331 vaccine doses have been administered countywide so far, meaning almost 75% of all those in the county older than 12 are at least partially vaccinated.
– Skagit Publishing staff contributed to this report
