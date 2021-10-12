Skagit County Public Health reported 387 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period running Oct. 3 through Oct. 9.COVID
It marked the ninth consecutive seven-day, Sunday-through-Saturday period with 300 or more new cases.
The new cases include both positive PCR tests and positive antigen tests. Prior to Aug. 11, Public Health reported only positive PCR tests among its COVID-19 totals.
Among the new cases reported, 237 were from positive PCR tests and 150 from positive antigen tests.
The seven-day, Sunday-through-Saturday period running Oct. 3 to Oct. 9 included two new deaths and 20 new hospitalizations.
Through Oct. 9, the county has had 100 COVID-19 deaths and 570 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.
As with most health care organizations and most other industries across the country, staffing remains the biggest challenge Island Hospital faces as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, according to hospital spokesperson Laura Moroney.
Each day, the hospital monitors its elective services and flexes schedules when necessary, she said in an email.
All health care staff members must either be vaccinated or have received an exception for health or religious reasons by Oct. 18, according to state mandate. As of Monday, 88% of Island Hospital’s staff is vaccinated. Among doctors, 96.4% are vaccinated, Moroney said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.