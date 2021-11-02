COVID-19 case numbers remain high as Skagit County Public Health recorded 463 new cases from Oct. 24 to 30. It was the fourth time in seven weeks the number has been more than 400.
In Anacortes, there have been three inpatient COVID-19 patients at the 43-bed Island Hospital in the past week, down from five the previous week but still high, hospital spokesperson Laura Moroney said Monday.
Skagit County has had 300 or more new cases each week for 12 consecutive weeks. This past week included one new death and 27 new hospitalizations.
As of Oct. 30, the county has documented 110 COVID-19 deaths throughout the pandemic.
Meanwhile, vaccine boosters have been approved for some groups of people who were vaccinated with the Pfizer and Moderna brands and for all adults who received a Johnson & Johnson dose at least two months earlier.
On Friday, the FDA authorized a smaller Pfizer dose for children ages 5-11, and more detailed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected this week.
Island Hospital is hosting three vaccination clinics this month, from 8 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Nov. 5, 12 and 19. A link went live at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning on the hospital website, islandhospital.org. That site also has a phone number for those who can’t use the website to schedule.
Those clinics will have Moderna boosters only.
The hospital is seeing primarily unvaccinated people being admitted with COVID-19, COO Elise Cutter said at a Hospital Board meeting Oct. 27. Roughly 89% of those who have been hospitalized are unvaccinated, she said.
The Island Hospital staff and board talked about COVID-19 testing at that board meeting. At the time, the hospital had limited testing supplies and so considered testing reductions, like stopping pre-procedure tests for procedures happening outside of Island Hospital.
The hospital later received a shipment of testing supplies, so as of Monday morning, those tests are still available for now, Moroney said.
The hospital does pre-procedural testing as well as tests for those who are symptomatic or had known exposure and are existing patients.
Two of the Anacortes Fire Department EMTs are helping out in the Island Hospital testing tent, Cutter said at the board meeting.
“That has been an amazing help,” she said.
The Skagit County Fairgrounds in Mount Vernon continues to operate a testing site for county residents and is a great alternative, Moroney said.
– Skagit Publishing staff contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.