The omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to hit Skagit County, but visitors to Island Hospital’s emergency rooms and walk-in clinics seem to be stabilizing a bit, hospital spokesperson Laura Moroney said Monday.
In the meantime, hospitals are focusing on urgent cases and once again delaying care for situations that can wait.
Over the past few weeks, people seem to be figuring out that this version of COVID can often be treated at home.
The state Department of Health is predicting the peak of this surge will come in the next week or two, Moroney said.
By the numbers
Skagit County had 1,159 new cases for the five days running Jan. 9 to Jan. 13, according to the state data dashboard. From Jan. 9 to Jan. 13, the county had three new COVID-19 deaths and 34 new hospitalizations. As of Monday, the last update on the dashboard was made Jan. 13.
“Due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases, Department of Health is experiencing slowdowns in our data systems,” the department’s website stated. “This will result in delays in reporting cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.”
This latest increase comes after 610 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Department of Health for the five-day period of Jan. 2 to Jan. 6.
Island Hospital has had no new deaths in the past two weeks.
Through Jan. 13, Skagit County has had 159 COVID-19 deaths and 874 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.
The Skagit County testing site at the fairgrounds had to close down briefly because of COVID-19 cases among staff and volunteers. After the county made a public call-out Friday for volunteers age 16 and older, officials reopened Tuesday and announced they have enough help to extend hours. The site now plans to offer testing from noon to 7 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. And this week only, the site will give tests from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The federal government is providing free at-home COVID-19 test kits. Visit www.covidtest.gov to sign up for four test kits.
Setting priorities
Island Hospital recently created a surgical steering committee in response to a proclamation last week from Gov. Jay Inslee that temporarily prohibits non-urgent health care services and surgeries as a way to prevent hospitals statewide from becoming overwhelmed. A service is considered non-urgent if its delay should not cause harm if the patient waits 90 days, according to the proclamation.
“Even as hospitals have committed to sharing the burden by helping each other maintain a level load of admissions — and they have been working with the Washington Medical Coordination Center to transfer patients among hospitals —the continued rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to the “Omicron” variant has and will continue to place significant strains on hospital staffing and capacity across the state, which requires taking action to ensure that adequate staffing and capacity remain available for urgent medical care everywhere in the state,” the proclamation states.
The Island Hospital committee is reviewing all surgical cases to see which ones meet the criteria, Moroney said. If they don’t, the procedure or surgery is being delayed until after Feb. 17, when the proclamation order ends.
The hospital staff has seen an impact from an increase in positive cases, just like every other industry, Moroney said.
“We are following all the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) criteria guidelines in terms of return-to-work criteria,” she said.
— Other Skagit Publishing staff contributed to this report.
