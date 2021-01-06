Janie Crane will now serve as executive director of the Island Hospital Foundation. Crane served as development coordinator for the foundation for two years, providing her a “great scope of understanding” in its operations, she said.
Crane replaces Jeannette Papadakis, who served for the past five years. Contributions and revenue grew from $623,228 to $2.2 million under her leadership, according to a release. Papadakis helped secure equipment and COVID-19 relief funding.
“We are extremely grateful for Jeannette’s leadership over the last several years, and we are excited to work with Janie to help continue the growth and impact the Foundation has in our community,” Island Hospital CEO Charles Hall said in a release.
Crane said she is grateful for the work Papadakis and the board have done.
“I’m hoping we can continue the trajectory they created,” she said.
Crane also said she has been “blown away by the generosity of the community” since the pandemic started, noting donations of large sums and even personal protective equipment (PPE).
Likewise, James Tangaro, current VP of the foundation and general manager for the Marathon Anacortes Refinery, will replace Shirley Vacanti as president. Vacanti served for 2020 and will stay on the board as past president.
Tangaro has served on the board for five years and said he looks forward to work with the foundation coming off “a record-setting year” for donations. He said their objective is to continue “raising funds to make sure Island Hospital remains a first-class healthcare facility for Anacortes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.