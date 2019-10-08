Clean up
A crew of six people hit the waters last month, seeking out discarded trash to remove from water and beaches around Fidalgo and several other nearby islands.

Several area organizations and volunteers came together in September to take part in the International Coastal Cleanup.

On the cleanup day, Sept. 21, Aquatic Research and Monitoring, along with Rising Tide Charters and Puget Soundkeeper, removed about a half-ton of marine debris from area water and beaches.

A crew of six, aboard a aboard Rising Tide Charters, removed debris from the beaches and waters around Fidalgo, Guemes, Cypress, Blakely, Decatur and Lopez islands. 

Items removed included plastics, soda cans, glass bottles, Stryofoam pieces, fishing net, foam-filled tires, crab buoys and derelict pieces of docks.

For information about ongoing marine debris removal, contact Aquatic Research and Monitoring at 360-540-9848 or Research@AquaticResearchandMonitoring.com.

