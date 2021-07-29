Crews responded to a brush fire in Washington Park early Thursday morning, but the fire was fully contained within an hour and out within two, according to Anacortes Fire Department Assistant Chief Nick Walsh.
The origin of the fire, which burned a space of about 50 feet by 25 feet near Green Point on the western shoreline of the park, is unknown, he said.
Crews from Skagit County Fire Protection District 11 worked with AFD to put out the blaze, Walsh said.
The fire likely burned through the night and took out some brush, but no large trees, he said. As far as firefighters know now, no one was hurt.
