After a kayak overturned in the water Saturday off of Guemes Island, several agencies responded and put in several hours of searching through the water to find its occupant.
The 25-year-old man from the Oak Harbor area remains missing, Guemes Island Fire Department Chief Olivia Cole said. He was not wearing a life jacket, she said.
The man was staying at the Guemes Island Resort and headed out in a kayak, following behind two other people from his party toward Jack Island. Those people didn't know he was coming and were walking around on the island, when they thought they heard calls for help, Cole said.
They made their way back to the water and eventually spotted the yellow kayak in the water. At the same time, the man's girlfriend called one of the people on the island to let them know he had headed out in that direction, Cole said.
They called 911 right away. Cole and her team from the Guemes Island Fire Department responded, and she called in help from the Anacortes Fire Department with its marine response boat, the Coast Guard and other agencies that included helicopters and ambulances.
That was about noon Saturday, and the search continued for several hours.
The tide was high and the current strong, so they decided not to send a dive team into the water then, Cole said.
A team from the resort located the kayak and an oar stuck just under the water's surface in a kelp bed. A few hours later, another boater located the man's backpack, she said.
Later, a community member who dives offered to enter the water and search for the man's body. Due to the location, the diver looked inside the kelp beds. He dives in the kelp frequently, Cole said. Several agencies stayed on to observe the diver, keep and eye on things and make sure he stayed safe, she said.
He kept his search up until dark Saturday and resumed Sunday morning, but did not recover a body, Cole said.
Also Sunday, other community members took the man's parents and girlfriend out to Jack Island to walk around.
Many law enforcement agencies and plenty of others helped out over the past few days, she said. Anacortes Diving brought down extra air to send with the diver. The resort's staff was helpful and made sure the man's family had a place to stay.
"Our hearts and thoughts go out to his family and friends in this extremely difficult time for them," Cole said. "Especially taking place here, away from their own support system. If they need anything, we're here for them."
