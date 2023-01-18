Calls for service at both the Anacortes Police Department and Anacortes Fire Department went up in 2022.
As the organizations dealt with the influx of new calls and crimes, they also faced open positions, retirements, training of new staff and organizational restructuring.
At the Anacortes Fire Department, calls climbed to 4,317 in 2022, over the total of 4,141 in 2021, 4,102 in 2020 and 4,031 in 2019.
A decade earlier, in 2012, the department received 2,694 calls.
That has to do with a couple of factors, including an aging population that is prone to falls and other health issues, Chief Bill Harris said. Almost all of the calls are for emergency medical calls, totaling about 3,665 calls last year. Of those, about 56% were transported to the hospital.
The department also responded to 28 structure fires last year, up from 20 in 2021. That is pretty standard fluctuation from year-to-year, Harris said.
The department responded to nine water-related rescues last year, up from just one the year before. A new water-rescue vessel went into service last year, so the department was able to respond to those calls, Harris said.
Thefts jump up
Final 2022 numbers aren't available for the Anacortes Police Department, but between January and November, the department received 8,717 total calls for service, up from 8,222 in that same timeframe in 2021 and 7,784 in 2020.
The biggest jump was in vehicle thefts and general thefts.
Between January and November 2022, the department saw 53 vehicle thefts, up from 25 in that same period in 2021 and 26 in 2020. All of that is up from eight total car thefts in 2018, Floyd said.
For general thefts, officers received 115 calls between January and November of 2021 and 158 calls in January to November 2020. That number jumped to 248 for the same period in 2022.
Vehicle prowls and burglaries were up, too.
Between January and November 2022, vehicle prowls totaled 114, up from 94 in that same timeframe in 2021 and 91 in 2020.
For burglaries, APD officers responded to 74 in January to November 2022, up from 57 in the same time period in 2021 and 39 in 2020.
"All property crimes are up," APD Chief Dave Floyd said.
While numbers dipped some in 2020, they are back now at pre-pandemic levels and crimes are up, Floyd said.
Year of transition
The Anacortes Fire Department went through a lot of changes in 2022, Harris said.
He joined the department in the spring of 2021 after the previous fire chief was let go by Mayor Laurie Gere. Then, one division chief retired and another moved to a new job. That, mixed with other departures, meant left a lot of holes to fill, Harris said.
In 2022, the department brought on 10 new employees, including two new assistant chiefs. That's out of 29 total uniformed employees with the department, Harris said.
The department also saw a restructuring to help leadership and training work more effectively, Harris said.
Many of the new people had to go through the academy and field training before they could go out on calls. Some were lateral moves from other departments, which reduced the training they required.
While the new people were in training, existing firefighters and EMS personnel worked extra to fill in the gaps, Harris said.
As of now, all the spots are filled, though if voters pass the levy request in April, the department would bring on eight more employees. That would allow it to have two more people on each shift, or another full team at the main fire station on 13th Street.
That fire station responds to more than half of the calls that come in because it has the easiest access to much of Anacortes, Harris said. In 2022, crews from the main station responded to 57% of calls, followed by 23% response out of station three near March Point and 20% from station two in Skyline.
When the crews from station one are out on a call and another call comes in from the main part of Fidalgo Island, the crews come in from Skyline. If they are also busy, then crews come in from March Point.
A total of 275 times last year, crews from all three stations were busy at once. Another call didn't necessarily come in for each of those times, but when that does happen, service is delayed to people who need help, Harris said.
Adding in more officers now will reduce the amount of times the AFD has to call in Station 11, the volunteer-run Mount Erie Fire Department, for help, Harris said.
The department expects a new ladder truck, approved last year, to be in service by year's end. It also worked to create a brush engine, which will help it access better fires in parks and in the forestlands.
Focus on staffing
As calls go up for the Anacortes Police Department, it is also looking to fill open positions.
As of now, the department has five open patrol positions, plus one in records and a half-time parking enforcement person that was recently added by the City Council.
The police are teaming with the city's Human Resources Department and recruiting in a variety of ways, Floyd said. The Police Department is hosting Public Safety Testing on Jan. 29 at Anacortes High School. The testing allows people to take the public safety test for police, fire, corrections and dispatch.
Even when those tests aren't here, APD staff members often travel to the test to tell the people who are trying to become police officers about how great it is to work here, Floyd said.
Staff will also go to more recruiting events this year and is working on making the process easier for existing police officers to move laterally here from other departments, he said. When someone comes from another department, they don't have to repeat the full academy training again, so they will be out on patrol faster, Floyd said.
The changes and push in recruitment should help bring in some more officers, he said. A levy on April ballots will, if passed, fund more.
While the final numbers for 2022 aren't quite ready yet, Floyd is sure the number of calls will pass 9,500 calls. That's in addition to referrals to substance abuse treatment. Right now, police cannot charge someone for drug possession until that person has received at least two referrals to drug treatment.
When a charge does happen, recent law changes dropped it from a felony to a misdemeanor, Floyd said.
While Anacortes has fared better than some communities across the states, rates are still up here in no small part to new legislation put in place in early 2021, he said.
Changes in laws made policing take longer and, in many cases, more difficult, he said.
"There's a lot of work to do," Floyd said. "If you look at the numbers, they really tell a tale."
In addition to more calls, some calls take longer now. There are systems in place for victims of domestic violence, for example. An officer on scene must connect the victim with a domestic violence advocate via phone. They must also ask about any firearms in the house and remove them if the victim requests that.
What previously took an officer maybe an hour and a half to complete could now take twice as long or more. Domestic violence calls are also always teams of two, Floyd said.
When it comes to calls where de-escalation is necessary, more officers are required, he said.
Right now in Anacortes, anytime someone calls 9-1-1, an officer responds, even if someone is locked out of their car, Floyd said. Many departments don't do those calls, but Anacortes does.
Some of the changes that came from the state have been positive, but others need to be ironed out, Floyd said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.