The City of Anacortes has completed an update of its rules regulating development in and around fish and wildlife habitats, including wetlands, streams and flood lands.
The update to the Critical Areas Ordinance was approved by the City Council on Monday, and it goes into effect on Aug. 2.
The ordinance is required by the Growth Management Act and must be updated every eight years. This one was finished five years late, so the next update is only three years away, in 2024.
The update also went through three drafts in 12 planning commission and 11 council meetings.
“(It) has taken a lot of work and a lot of time. I really appreciate all the comments we received from the public, the input from the planning commission and the city council has brought us to what I feel is a very good document that can easily be administered by staff and understandable by the public,” Don Measamer, city planning director said.
Evergreen Islands, a local environmental advocacy group, submitted proposed changes to the 95-page ordinance, some of which the city approved for adoption into the final draft.
Marlene Finley, president of the group, said they also put a considerable amount of time conducting research into best available science and regulations, even taking classes on critical areas ordinances.
Finley said she was pleased that the city accepted a lot of the group’s suggestions and appreciated their time and hard work.
“We felt that we were heard by the city. It was an open process,” she said.
However, there are still some areas that concern the group, including the strength of the policies protecting stream and wetland buffers and language allowing for certain kinds of streams to be relocated as a mitigation process.
“We want to make sure we protect what we have left here in Anacortes,” Finley said.
The finished city document can be viewed online at anacorteswa.gov.
