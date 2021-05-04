ANACORTES — Plenty of people were shopping, chatting, eating and enjoying live music for opening day of the Anacortes Farmers Market on Saturday, May 1.
Ebb Slack and Flood provided live reggae and funk tunes while lines formed in front of food vendors for lunch and snacks. Vendors offered wares ranging from handmade masks to locally made honey. And of course, there were farmers' vegetables.
It was just like old, pre-pandemic times, except that most everyone wore a mask, and plastic tape marked the band off at a safe distance from the crowd.
PK Mead, a board member of the Anacortes Senior Activity Center Foundation and a volunteer, was thrilled that the Farmers Market allowed the nonprofit to use a space Saturday to sell painted rocks and other items that seniors made to help raise money for center programs.
She was particularly happy to see people she hadn't seen in far too long.
Kali Stewart, a former Anacortes resident, had come back to town to visit. She and her dog Brisket dropped by the Farmers Market to soak up the good weather and get a chance to mingle.
Dave Danielsen with Njordic Mountain Aviary was selling fresh honey made by bees from his own hives. A favorite, lavender honey, had already sold out by early afternoon. But there were many other flavors, and even bees were stopping by to check it out.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through October.
