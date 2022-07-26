As dozens of people spun, swayed and danced to the music of Cherry Cherry on Friday, bubbles floated through the crowd and the bright sun glinted off of lead singer Steve Kelly’s sequined jacket.
Hundreds more people sat in camping chairs and blankets that covered the lawn at Seafarerss Memorial Park, spilling out into the walkways and the nearby beaches.
Organizers estimate more than 1,000 people attended the event to watch, dance and cheer on the band.
Those kinds of crowds have shown up for Cherry Cherry before, but it’s been a few years since the crowds have grown that large, organizer Chris Terrell said.
The band, a Neil Diamond tribute band, is very popular here.
The next night, the Heart of Anacortes venue on Sixth Street filled up with another crowd of dancers and music lovers who set up chairs across the entire lawn of the venue to watch the Savage Blues Band.
Terrell helps organize the bands and performances for both the Port of Anacortes series at Seafarers’ Memorial Park and the City of Anacortes series at the Heart of Anacortes.
Anacortes has two thriving summer concert series, with another just out of town at Deception Pass State Park, something unusual for a small town, he said.
“This is a town that supports music,” Terrell said. “It’s a small town but so far, our concerts have been packed with
people.”
He doesn’t think that’s stopping anytime soon. Friday, Heart by Heart will play at the port’s concert series. The band has two original members of Heart and hasn’t played in Anacortes for years. If the weather isn’t too hot, the concert should be a big one, he said.
Anacortes has always been a big supporter of music, he said. Every week, he talks to people who say the outdoor concerts are their favorite part of living in Anacortes or even that they are the reason they moved here.
“The main benefits of putting on the concerts that we do here is to bring our community together,” Terrell said. “Every concert, I have people coming up to me saying ‘This is why we’ve come to Anacortes.’”
The concerts at the Heart of Anacortes started in 2011 after Terrell and his nephew built a stage and started booking musicians to play. Terrell said he’s always been dedicated to having live music here, way back when he leased a spot at the back of Frida’s to host a weekly concert series.
He remembers seeing high school bands come to play with musicians who would go on to a career as a musician.
“Music is an important part of history in this town,” he said.
The city took over the summer concert series in 2018, when it bought the property, though Terrell keeps organizing the concerts and booking the bands. The city allows the concerts on its property, but doesn’t provide any funding for them.
To keep the concerts free, sponsors cover the costs of the bands and the sound equipment, Terrell said. This year, that sponsor is the Marathon Anacortes Refinery.
While everything is free to attend, community members do sometimes make donations inspired by the concerts, Terrell said. The money goes to the Rick Epting Foundation for the Arts and over the years has supported scholarships, musical instruments and more for young people learning music.
The Port of Anacortes started its concert series in 2009, according to port staff. The port hosted the Anacortes Chamber Music Festival and the Anacortes Jazz Festival at its properties earlier than that, but added its own Friday night concert series in 2009 and then added the Wednesday night concerts in 2014.
While the concerts offer free entertainment, they also serve to bring people together, organizers said.
Thanks to boaters and other visitors who come to Anacortes to check out the concerts, local businesses also benefit, Port of Anacortes Executive Director Dan Worra said.
“We want to try and do this to spur economic development and economic activities,” he said. “It’s just a nice way for us to improve what Anacortes has to offer.”
The port’s summer concert series (and the Rock the Dock concert on the Fourth of July) are funded by the port’s general fund and by sponsorships from port associations (like consultants, contractors and service providers), port Director of Finance and Administration Jill Brownfield said in an email.
This summer, those concerts are costing about $45,000. Of that, $16,000 was covered by sponsorships, another $12,000 comes from the city from its lodging tax reimbursement fund and about $17,000 is covered by the port.That money goes to pay for the musicians and bands, as well as people to book them and assist at the event, the sound system, and things like the port-a-potties, water for the entertainers, garbage pickup and so on.
The budget does not include the cost of extra staff time by port employees, Brownfield said.
The musical acts, such as the Savage Blues Band, are chosen by organizers to meet popular demand and are often local acts with stories rooted in this area.
“Tom Savage is now the head of the Savage Blues Band,” Terrell said. “His Father was John Savage, and he passed away, so if you see then what it says about that band, it tells you a little story.”
