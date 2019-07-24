As Elaine McCloud of the Chehalis Tribe watched canoes arrive on the shores of the Swinomish Tribe’s Swadabs Park on Monday, she talked about how the annual Canoe Journey is like a cultural lesson for non-Native observers.
When she was Indian Education Program coordinator for a school district in the Lacey-Olympia area, “we would talk about how, for a majority of people, what they know about Native Americans is what they see on TV. They think we all ride on horses, live in tepees, and wear buckskin clothing.”
The Canoe Journey showcases the distinct identities of indigenous cultures, she said.
The annual gathering, which culminates today with a five-day celebration on the homelands of the Lummi Nation near Bellingham, introduces observers to indigenous cultures from throughout the United States, Canada and the Pacific Rim. Participants this year include Coast Salish from the North west, First Nations from Canada, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, Maori from New Zealand, Papuan people from New Guinea, and the Shinnecock Tribe from Long Island, New York.
Approximately 80 canoes visited the homelands of the Swinomish Tribe and the Samish Nation on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. More than 100 canoes were expected at Lummi, as canoes from north and south converged there.
Large crowds watched as each canoe arrived. Each skipper asked in his or her Native language for permission to come ashore. Representatives of the host nation wore traditional clothing — women, cedar hats, embroidered shawls and cedar skirts; men, cedar hats and cedar vests. A representative offered a welcome and granted permission for canoe pullers to come ashore. The landings were followed by dinner and the sharing of the participants’ cultures.
This year’s Journey coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Paddle to Seattle, which started it all. The first Canoe Journey took place two years later. The events came on the heels of social and political changes in the 1970s and 1980s, among them the end of many oppressive policies toward Native Americans in the U.S. and Canada.
“For years in our sweat lodge back home, we would pray, we would sacrifice to bring back these ways,” McCloud said. “So, I get emotional every time I think of those prayers, that I can actually see it happening.”
Joseph Price of the Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe said the Canoe Journey is bolstering the interest of young people in their cultures, and at a deeper level.
“There’s a lot more interest in learning the language,” he said. “And it’s more than just getting together and singing. They want to know where the songs come from.”
