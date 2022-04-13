A new QR code to the right of the mural at Commercial Avenue and Sixth Street helps anyone with a smartphone bring up info on a car crash from 1913, including a newspaper article, source photos and an audio clip of late artist Bill Mitchell talking about the piece. The code is part of a new self-guided tour through about 160 of Mitchell’s murals throughout town.
Briana Alzola
A map accessible at billmitchellmuralproject.org shows the location of all the murals in town. Clicking on each pin will show information about the mural at that location.
All across Anacortes, faces peer out from the sides of buildings, all representing different figures and events from the town’s history.
The mural project, created by late artist Bill Mitchell, features more than 160 murals still on display around Anacortes.
Starting this week, visitors and community members have a new, interactive way to explore those murals.
The Anacortes Museum is launching a self-guided smartphone tour of the Bill Mitchell Mural Project, with ways for interested people in front of each mural to see historic photos, read newspaper articles about the person pictured, learn more and, in some cases, hear Mitchell himself talk about the murals.
A new QR code is now affixed next to many murals, allowing those with smartphones to take a direct link to the information page about the mural in front of them. People can also visit billmitchellmuralproject.org for general information about the project, a list of the murals and a map of locations.
Not every mural is fully loaded with information yet, Museum Educator Adam Farnsworth said.
“We are continuing to add content and will be growing in phases in the years to come,” he said.
That includes biographical sketches that come from oral histories and other research, he said. Those will be like magazine articles that will allow interested people to take a deeper dive into the lives of these colorful characters in Anacortes history, he said.
Farnsworth will lead demonstrations on how to use the tour at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and then again at 2 p.m. Saturday. Interested participants can meet at the northwest corner of Fifth and Commercial avenues for the demonstration, which will take about 30 minutes and includes a short walk.
Funding for the tour comes from the Anacortes Museum Foundation, as well as funds from the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.
The Bill Mitchell Mural Project started when the first mural went up May 3, 1984. Since then, it continued to grow over decades until Mitchell’s death in 2019.
