Jack Curtis is set to become the newest member of the Anacortes School Board.
The other four members of the board spent several hours interviewing candidates last week before choosing Curtis to fill an open position left by departing board member Marilyn Hanesworth.
Hanesworth ended her term at the January School Board meeting.
The board plans to swear in new Curtis on Feb. 26.
During a special meeting Jan. 26, board member Meredith McIlmoyle said she applauded all four who applied for the job. It takes a lot to put yourself out there and ask to serve, she said. She hopes they each find ways to get involved with the district and maintain a dedication to the students of Anacortes.
"It's been a pleasure to get to know them a little better through the interview process," she said.
Board member Jennie Beltramini said she looks forward to working with Curtis, who has been involved in the community in many ways and brings a thoughtfulness, commitment to the board's strategic plan and a history that brings a new perspective to the School Board.
He has a knowledge of budget challenges facing the district through his role on a budget advisory board, as well as about the district as a whole as a person on the superintendent's advisory group, she said.
"I spent the first twenty years of my professional life in the military serving a mission I believed in, and now in the next phase of my life I wanted to find another mission to support," Curtis said in an email. "I believe in (Anacortes School District's) mission and want to do whatever I can to support it. I believe ASD's Strategic Plan lays out a realistic way forward to ensure every student has the opportunity to reach their goals upon graduation – whatever those may look like."
Curtis currently works as a defense contractor after serving more than 20 years with the Navy and retiring as an officer. He has a bachelor's degree in political science and a master's degree in national security and strategic studies, with a focus on leadership and ethics.
In addition to the budget and superintendent's advisory boards, he led the Citizens for Anacortes Schools committee focused on the levy and on the district's Highly Capable and Challenge Program Committee. He has volunteered as an AHS assistant coach for baseball, served on the Island View Elementary School PTA, is a member of Anacortes Rotary and is a volunteer with the Salvation Army, Simple Gesture, Food2Go, the Anacortes Schools Foundation, Anacortes Arts Festival and Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands.
"What am I looking forward to doing while on the board? First, I look forward to doing more listening than speaking," he said in his email. "But, I also look forward to bringing a reasonable centrist perspective to policy and budget discussions. The first question I'll ask in nearly every discussion is: What's best for our students? Finally, I look forward to being an advocate for public education and finding ways to continue fostering the valuable relationships ASD enjoys with its incredibly generous partners. "
Curtis said he plans to run this November to keep the School Board seat. Filing week for the November election is May 15-19.
