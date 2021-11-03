Jack Curtis is the newest member of the Anacortes Planning Commission.

He’s an incredible volunteer in the community, Mayor Laurie Gere told the City Council on Monday, Nov. 1. She was asking the council members to confirm her choice of commission member, which they did.

“He’s excited about making a contribution to our community,” Gere said of Curtis.

He replaces Mike Cortright in a term that continues through December 2023.

More from this section

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.