Curtis named to Anacortes Planning Commission Briana Alzola Nov 3, 2021 Jack Curtis is the newest member of the Anacortes Planning Commission.He's an incredible volunteer in the community, Mayor Laurie Gere told the City Council on Monday, Nov. 1. She was asking the council members to confirm her choice of commission member, which they did. "He's excited about making a contribution to our community," Gere said of Curtis.He replaces Mike Cortright in a term that continues through December 2023.
