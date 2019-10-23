While coming from different backgrounds, both candidates for Anacortes School Board Director Position 5 are ready to put in the work to make sure all students receive the same level of education.
Incumbent Matt Cutter is a father of three who feels called to service and believes being on the School Board is the best way he can give back to his community.
Challenger Connie Pangrazi is a retired educator who feels she has the expertise to serve all students of Anacortes.
Matt Cutter
Cutter, 45, was appointed to the board in March to replace Karl Yost, who stepped down. The board chose Cutter from among 10 candidates.
He said has been learning about different projects and still has work to do.
The Navy site manager
Anacortes School District issues before he left.
Shaw has served as a scientific researcher and educator and has been a director on public school boards in two states. He is also a parent with students in the district.
“I am running for re-election because I believe in public education and I believe in the initiatives that the Anacortes Schools are currently implementing,” he wrote in his statement.
The biggest challenge facing the district is closing achievement gaps, he wrote, no matter their background, financial situation or if they have special education or not.
“I believe that all students can learn, and the key to closing these gaps is identifying obstacles individual students face and helping them overcome those obstacles,” Shaw wrote.
Some of his priorities are equity, social-emotional learning, balancing the budget, focusing on career and technical education, school safety and hiring a new superintendent.
Equity means giving every student a fair chance, Shaw wrote. That’s part of closing that achievement gap. The equity issue is one that must be approached by the whole community, he wrote. Miscommunication and biases can mean some students will be treated differently. The district should work with the community and parents to make sure student needs are met, he said.
Meeting challenges also brings into play social-emotional learning, which is about looking beyond academics for student success. The district has put in place programs for all grade levels, and Shaw wants to see these continue to be implemented.
Shaw said he will take a two-pronged approach to balancing the budget. He will work with state legislators to make sure that Anacortes gets all the money it should, and he will make sure the district’s budget is tightly aligned with the strategic plan.
He also wants to step up career and technical education.
“I believe that learning is strong when students can pursue their interests with hands-on projects,” Shaw wrote. “To engage students and meet the demand for training, we should offer as many technical classes as possible. The career and technical training wing of the new high school will offer a nice range of opportunities with modern facilities and equipment.”
He would like to see more internships and more real-world learning opportunities.
Shaw wrote he also wants to put more emphasis on school safety, to continue the partnership between the district and the Anacortes Police Department and to expand it if possible.
In hiring a new superintendent, Shaw wrote that he wants a leader who is committed to making decisions based on student needs, and who has strong and transparent communication skills and the ability to inspire students.
Jennie Beltramini
Beltramini, 46, is a mathematics specialist on the Professional Learning team at Student Achievement Partners, a national nonprofit.
She served as a classroom teacher for 14 years (seven in Anacortes) and as a classroom leader for five years (two here). During her time at the district, she started working as a teacher leader and found that she loved the idea of using her love of math to help as an instructional coach. In that role, she works with districts all over the country, though not directly with the Anacortes School District.
She has three children in the district — in elementary, middle and high school.
Beltramini said being a teacher in this district and having children at all three levels gives her a unique perspective.
“I have a role now where I’m all over the country working with educators and districts,” she said. “I feel like I have knowledge and experience and why wouldn’t I contribute that here, where I live? Why wouldn’t I bring some of that expertise that I have and the knowledge that I have to the place that I care about most?”
When Beltramini first became involved with education, she was working in speech and pathology but realized she wanted to work specifically with kids.
“I wanted to be engaging with kids in my work,” she said.
That passion made her make the switch to education and is making her step up now to run for the Anacortes School Board, she said.
She wants to help further some projects already put in place at the district level.
“I think my priorities match what the district is working on now,” she said.
The strategic plan, with its five pillars, outlines the right things to be working on, Beltramini said.
Now that the plan is in place, though, it’s important to get new voices to the table, she said. She brings a new set of questions for the board to think about, she said.
“Are we looking at the right things within the pillars?” Beltramini said. “Are all the goals and metrics student-centered? Do they address the whole child? Do they specifically zero in on the kids that maybe aren’t performing or the most marginalized kids and families in our community?”
She said she wants to work within the structure that’s already in place, but with a focus on kids who need extra help or have different learning needs.
“My priorities would be around making sure that all kids are served and that all families feel that their needs are being met,” Beltramini said.
She views the district’s budget not only as a challenge but also an opportunity.
The district should really take a hard look at the programs it offers, she said, and “make sure that the funds the district has are really going toward the most critical, high-priority things.”
She said that’s a conversation she would like to have with the board and superintendent.
As for a new superintendent, Beltramini said she wants to find someone who has experience through the levels of the school system, from teacher up through administration and perhaps as superintendent of another district.
She also wants someone who is ready to celebrate the district’s success but who also will take a hard look at what isn’t going well. Acknowledging weaknesses means creating a smaller district, Beltramini said.
The superintendent also needs to be open to communication with students, staff and the community, Beltramini said.
“I think there’s so much to learn through listening,” she said.
