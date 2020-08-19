District 2 County Commissioner Ken Dahlstedt lost his bid for a sixth term Tuesday, finishing third in a field of three candidates in the primary election and failing to advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
District 1 County Commissioner Ron Wesen advanced to the general election in his bid for a fourth term but in the primary election finished behind challenger Mark Lundsten, a county planning commissioner.
Results from the Aug. 4 primary election were certified Tuesday after deadline. But with 130 ballots remaining to be counted that morning, the top two finishers in each race were already decided.
Dahlstedt and Wesen couldn’t be reached for comment before deadline Tuesday.
Mary Hudson, a Mount Vernon City Council member who advanced to the general election in her bid for Dahlstedt’s position, said Monday that it was clear residents want change.
“I think just the fact that both of the incumbents are in a deficit in the primary speaks to the fact that people are ready for a change in that leadership role,” she said. “I spend a lot of my time listening to people and finding out what their issues are. My issues are agriculture, water, more cooperative government between cities and the county, and transparency. Those are the things I’m truly interested in. … I think it’s more of, we’re ready for a change.”
For District 2 county commissioner, Burlington Chamber of Commerce CEO Peter Browning, who stated no political preference, received 5,275 votes (41%) in the final count before certification. Hudson, a Democrat, received 3,858 votes (30%). Dahlstedt, a Democrat, received 3,506 votes (27%).
For District 1 county commissioner, Lundsten led with 9,269 votes (48%) to Republican Wesen’s 8,827 (46%). Former Anacortes City Council member Johnny Archibald received 1,057 votes (5%).
Voter turnout in the primary was 59%, the county Elections Department reported Monday. Some 80,709 ballots were mailed out and 47,811 had been received and counted as of the day before certification, the Elections Department reported.
Here are the results — through Monday — of other contested races with three or more candidates:
Skagit County Superior Court, Position 3
Former county prosecuting attorney Tom Seguine and senior deputy public defender Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski advanced to the general election for Superior Court Judge Position 3. Seguine received 18,836 votes (45%), Neidzwski received 11,575 votes (27%), and court commissioner Heather D. Shand-Perkins received 10,902 votes (26%).
Skagit County Public Utility District Commissioner
Kenneth Goodwin, a Port of Anacortes commissioner who once served as a water district commissioner in Woodinville, and entrepreneur Andrew Miller advanced to the general election in their bids to become Skagit PUD commissioner from District 1. Miller had 3,983 votes (26%) and Goodwin had 3,835 votes (25%). Wim Houppermans, a mechanical engineer, received 3,365 votes (22%), attorney Rick Pitt received 2,582 votes (17%), and postgraduate student Bryce Nickel received 1,088 votes (7%).
U.S. House of Representatives, District 2
U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Washington, and Republican Tim Hazelo were the top finishers of eight candidates for representative from the 2nd Congressional District and advanced to the general election.
Larsen received 120,546 votes (48%) districtwide and Hazelo received 37,047 votes (14%). Democrat Jason Call, a former math teacher and member of the state Democratic Central Committee, was third with 34,508 votes (13%).
Larsen, of Everett, is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. He co-chairs or co-founded congressional working groups dealing with issues related to U.S.-China relations and U.S. policy related to the Arctic. He is seeking a 10th term.
Hazelo, a retired Navy flight engineer who now tests defense-related simulators, supports reductions in regulations, opening health insurance across state lines, and immigration reform.
In statewide races of local interest, results of the top three finishers in each race are as follows (as of Monday):
Governor
- Jay Inslee (D) — 1,246,054 (50)%
- Loren Culp (R) — 432,544 (17)%
- Joshua Freed (R) — 222,272 (8)%
Lieutenant Governor
- Denny Heck (D) — 595,576 (25)%
- Marco Liias (D) — 440,998 (18)%
- Ann Davison Sattler (R) — 285,241 (11)%
Secretary of State
- Kim Wyman (R) — 1,236,846 (50%)
- Gael Tarleton (D) — 1,051,956 (43)%
- Ed Minger (I) — 87,822 (3)%
State Auditor
- Pat McCarthy (D) — 1,132,415 (47%)
- Chris Leyba (R) — 981,137 (41%)
- Joshua Casey (D) — 272,722 (11%)
Attorney General
- Bob Ferguson (D) — 1,354,147 (55%)
- Matt Larkin (R) — 574,699 (23%)
- Brett Rogers (R) — 296,439 (12%)
Commissioner of Public Lands
- Hilary Franz (D) — 1,209,484 (51.13%)
- Sue Kuehl Pederson (R) — 553,492 (23%)
- Cameron Whitney (R) — 197,347 (8%)
Superintendent of Public Instruction
- Chris Reykdal — 897,676 (40%)
- Maia Espinoza — 563,815 (25%)
- Ron Higgins — 456,340 (20%)
Insurance Commissioner
- Mike Kreidler (D) — 1,400,591 (59%)
- Chirayu Avinash Patel (R) — 643,594 (27%)
- Anthony Welti (L) — 324,408 (13%)
