Dakota Creek Industries is one of three companies vying for a contract to build two research ships for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Dakota Creek was one of three companies each awarded $1.5 million to develop preliminary designs for the vessels. The contract to build the vessels is worth $150 million. Also vying for the contract are Thoma-Sea Marine Construction of Houma, Louisiana; and VT Halter Marine of Pascagoula, Mississippi.
Marine News, a maritime industry publication, reported Feb. 13 that NOAA expects to award contracts for vessel construction by the end of the year. The research vessels will conduct general oceanographic research, exploration, and marine life, climate and ocean ecosystem studies.
Dakota Creek builds and repairs steel and aluminum vessels of up to 400 feet. It has built tug boats, offshore support vessels, research vessels, fireboats, ferries, and fishing vessels. It is building six 90-foot tugs for the U.S. Navy under an $80 million contract. Recent projects include the 264-foot trawler America’s Finest and three catamaran-style passenger-only fast ferries for the San Francisco Water Emergency Transportation Authority.
In mid-December, Dakota Creek had 292 employees on its payroll and the company website showed job notices for machinists, pipe fitters, ship fitters and welders.
