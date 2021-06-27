Record-breaking heat continued to pound the Pacific Northwest on Sunday with the worst possibly still yet to come on Monday.
The National Weather Service described the historic heat wave as intense, abnormal and dangerous. Temperatures are 30 degrees higher than normal in parts of Washington and Oregon. Daytime temperatures were pushed into the triple digits in places where many — even most — residents don’t have air conditioning because they so rarely need it.
More than annoyingly hot, the temperatures create serious health risks.
Portland set an all-time temperature record of 108 degrees on Saturday, and was braced to break that record again. The forecast calls for another 112-degree day on Monday.
It wasn't much cooler up in Seattle, which was expecting to reach its own all-time record of 104 Sunday and pass that again on Monday with temps as high as 111 at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
Farther north, the temperatures weren't quite as high, but excessive heat warnings were still in play with the temperature in Mount Vernon over 90 degees at midday and climbing. And Monday's forecast was also in the triple digits for parts of Skagit County.
Cities were reminding residents where pools, splash pads and cooling centers were available and urging people to stay hydrated, check on their neighbors and avoid strenuous activities.
As the temperatures have risen, families and children in Anacortes have been flocking to Storvik Park to seek refuge from heat at the spray pad, under a tree or with a snow cone. Though the thermometer was below 90 degrees at midday, the AccuWeather report said the "RealFeel," based on other factors such as humidity and wind, was 97.
The Anacortes Parks Department reopened the park's spray pad after a pandemic hiatus, saying it would again be turned on daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., just in time for the heat wave.
Bob Vaux, assistant parks director, said Parks consulted with Skagit County Public Health before reopening the spray pad. He said visitors must continue to practice social distancing while in the park.
The state Department of Health advises residents to stay hydrated, seek shade and act fast if you or anyone else has symptoms of heat illness, including headaches, dizziness, nausea and muscle cramps.
It also advises to wear life preservers when swimming or boating and to observe local burn bans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.