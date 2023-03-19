Dates set for upcoming school years in Anacortes By Briana Alzola balzola@goanacortes.com AAreporter Author email Mar 19, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Anacortes school bus file photo, Jan. 2021 Briana Alzola / Anacortes American Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Anacortes School Board approved dates for the next two school years during its meeting Thursday, March 16.The first day of school for the 2023-24 school year is set for Wednesday, Sept. 6, with the first day for kindergartners and pre-K students set for Monday, Sept. 11.Spring break is set for April 1-5, 2024.Graduation is planned for Friday, June 7, for Cap Sante High School and Wednesday, June 12, for Anacortes High School.The last day of school for all other students is Friday, June 14, 2024.For the 2024-25 school year, the first day of school is planned for Wednesday, Sept. 4, with the first day for kindergarten and pre-K on Monday, Sept. 9.The district is planning on April 7-11, 2025, for spring break that year.Graduation for Cap Sante High School is set for Friday, June 6, and for Anacortes High School is set for Wednesday, June 11.The last day of school for other grades is set for Friday, June 13, 2025. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education Pedagogy AAreporter Author email Follow AAreporter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Ferry system to continue looking for solutions to service delay Lovric's marina changes hands after almost 60 years City of Anacortes looking at feasibility of upgrading Tommy Thompson Trail trestle Port of Anacortes watch – March 15, 2023 Anacortes Police Department blotter – March 3-9, 2023 COVID-19 Updates Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
