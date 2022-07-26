The parking lot at East Cranberry Lake was filled with cars, pedestrians and shuttle buses this past Saturday as folks from across the region came to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Deception Pass State Park.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s and low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This will pose a moderate to high risk of heat-related illness. * WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior and Western Skagit County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime. &&
The parking lot at East Cranberry Lake was filled with cars, pedestrians and shuttle buses this past Saturday as folks from across the region came to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Deception Pass State Park.
Included in the bustling crowds were volunteers and park rangers to make sure the day’s activities went smoothly, vendors lined along the road selling food, knick-knacks and local art and people of all ages admiring the scenery.
Performances from jugglers to local musicians took turns on the park’s stage throughout the day with Cranberry Lake and sunshine serving as a scenic backdrop.
The day was warm but not too hot thanks to the many trees overheard throughout the area.
Saturday’s centennial event marked a return to an old tradition that happened even more than a century ago when the first community picnic at the park was held on July 28, 1919, and became an annual event for years after.
This year, people came for food, fun and live music, featuring several bands that included Anacortes’ Miller Campbell. Most of all, the day was an opportunity for people to celebrate Deception Pass State Park.
Due to the high volume of attendees, several shuttle buses were required to transport individuals across the parks’ various destinations. Despite the crowds, the celebration progressed without any major hiccups.
In addition to its history and scenery, Deception Pass State Park features old-growth forests, famous landmarks and plenty of opportunities to see wildlife.
More information can be found on the Deception Pass Park Foundation’s website.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.