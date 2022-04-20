...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
A visitor to Deception Pass State Park takes in the sunset at Bowman Bay in November 2016.
The treasured camping spots, mysterious coves and gorgeous views of Deception Pass State Park are being celebrated this year as the park nears its 100th birthday.
The Deception Pass Parks Foundation will hold 17 events throughout the year to celebrate the park. Past park managers and their families are invited to attend an event where an installation will be made to commemorate their contributions to the park. The public is invited to celebrate the past managers and the park at the Past Park Manager Commemoration on Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. at the park office off Highway 20 in Oak Harbor. This will be a Discover Pass free day.
Deception Pass State Park is the most visited state park in Washington, according to Washington State Parks.
Deception Pass State Park area manager Jason Armstrong said the park was one of the state’s first. Washington is 133 years old, and Deception Pass is 100.
It’s a “pretty amazing piece of property for Washington state and extremely forward-thinking to protect these iconic views from development,” Armstrong said.
According to an Anacortes American story published April 21, 1922, Deception Pass State Park was named by the natural parks committee on April 17 of that year. State officials planned to have the Farm Bureau picnic dedicated to a park dedication demonstration.
The story stated that all visitors of Deception Pass State Park would be routed through Anacortes, giving them the scenic benefit of the mountain road and lakes district.
Armstrong said the park originally belonged to the federal government and was supposed to be part of a military installation to protect the inland passage. Instead, it was transferred to the state.
The park had the first female captain ferrying people from Hoypus Point to the Dewey Beach area. The park became part of the nation’s revitalization program under Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal.
”Because of that, we have historic structures in the park that are used daily by staff and visitors,” Armstrong said. “We have one of the more iconic bridges in Washington and are home to some amazing sea mammals that visit and are born in the park.”
The park has been home to a prison work center, a pirate, nine islands, a strong connection with First Nations people, old-growth forest, protected insects, birds, plants and more, he said.
“I think the connection that generations of families have with the park is what is really special about the park,” Armstrong said.
