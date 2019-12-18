Resolution of an Anacortes City Council member’s property damages lawsuit against the city has been delayed.
Councilman Anthony Young and his spouse, Dr. Joseph Mulcahy, allege work in an unused city-owned right-of-way caused an increase of stormwater flow onto their property. In their settlement offer, the city would deed to them 15 feet of the right of way adjacent to their property.
The settlement was scheduled to be considered Monday by the City Council. Young told the Anacortes American later that he withdrew the offer because he wasn’t sure it was going to first be heard in executive session before the council voted on it.
“I believe it will come back,” he said. “We just wanted another chance for the council to hear our case in executive session. There are things they need to know that will enhance their total understanding” of the issues.
Young and Mulcahy claim the right of way — an unopened portion of E Avenue — contains a swale designed to carry stormwater to an adjacent wetland. They allege the city allowed their neighbors, Todd and Erinn Welliver, to do grading that partially filled the swale and caused an increase in stormwater flow onto their property, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage to their home.
Young and Mulcahy allege the city allowed the work to be done without a permit and was therefore responsible; the Wellivers said the level of work performed didn’t require a permit and that natural subsurface water flow caused saturation of the soil on Young and Mulcahy’s property. The Wellivers and Young and Mulcahy settled; terms were not disclosed per the agreement.
Young said he and his spouse would improve the swale in order to prevent stormwater intrusion onto their property.
