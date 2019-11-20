Teachers first expected to move into the final building of Anacortes High School at the end of last school year. Then, they thought they could move in by August. The timeline was pushed back again, with hopes for the space to be ready after Thanksgiving.
Now, students won’t be walking through the halls of the new building until after the semester break in January.
The construction project has hit several snags, causing delays of more than seven months.
The gym, part of the renovation zone, is scheduled to open in early December to allow for basketball games to be played at AHS, according to district Project Manager Marc Estvold.
Caleb Parsons, FORMA Construction’s field operations manager, moved here earlier this year to oversee the project. He said his crews are working 12-hour days, seven days a week and that he isn’t leaving Anacortes until basketball is being played on the newly refinished floor in the upgraded gym.
The classroom spaces, including those for band, choir and career and technical education, are now expected to open to students in late January.
Unforeseen circumstances, such as finding asbestos in the old building and buried storage tanks in the ground, caused delays. Crews were faced with reducing construction quality to finish on time, Estvold previously said. The district opted for a later finish.
“It also ensures that we have time to review all facets of the project carefully and develop a meticulous punch list to ensure the entire facility is delivered according to the design,” Superintendent Mark Wenzel said in a press release. “We see this as an important part of project stewardship.”
The contract with FORMA stipulates responsibility for all different kinds of delays, Wenzel said in his email.
“It will take several months after project completion to resolve all outstanding expenses,” he said. “We remain committed to doing everything possible to cover project costs with existing contingency funds.”
The project is costing roughly $87 million. When the project started, both the district and the contractors set aside contingency funds that could be used in case of delays or snags, Wenzel previously said.
The district is still using money from that contingency fund to pay for change orders and delays in construction, Estvold said. The project has not exceeded its budget.
Parsons said he and his company work on about 15 schools a year, and Anacortes High School certainly stands out in terms of features and innovations.
The new space for digital media, for example, has a soundproofed control booth and recording studio that could rival Seattle TV news stations.
“This is a state-of-the-art facility,” he said.
The welding shop has innovations built in to make students in that department safer and more efficient, said Bob Knorr, who is helping run the project for the district.
“Any fumes will go right up and out,” he said.
A large garage-style door will make it easy for students to take projects in and out of the room to the outside.
The band and choir rooms are spacious and tailored to their subjects, with extra practice rooms built in.
The building is the third phase for the high school construction project, which started with a voter-approved bond in February 2015. Construction on the first phase, Rice Field, in May 2016. Next, the new school building was built on the old football field in April 2017. Students started attending that school in September 2018.
The old building was demolished earlier that summer and construction began.
The first two phases of the project went smoothly, without any major delays.
The newest part of the construction project also includes the first-ever permanent home for Cap Sante High School. The alternative school will have outdoor learning spaces, flex spaces to work on project, private areas to meet with teachers and counselors, a kitchen and classrooms that each will hold 24 students.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.