A number of business owners and members of the Marine Trade Group showed up in force to the June 16 Port of Anacortes Commission meeting to voice displeasure and frustration.
The points of contention — the waiting list, access, transfer and assignability of moorage slips.
Yacht brokers who spoke at the meeting said they can no longer trade or transfer slips as needed as they did in the past, but the port director told the Anacortes American this week that brokers were never actually allowed to trade or transfer slips. They always technically came back to port before they were passed on. It’s just that until recently, there was never a line of other people waiting for a yacht slip.
Russ Meixner, co-owner of West Yachts for the past decade, said he has clients who pay for slips through him who will need to move out.
After a 13-day stint in the hospital to recover from COVID-19, he is seriously considering selling his business. Now he has someone interested in purchasing it from him, but he can’t transfer the slips he brokers — thus decreasing the value of his business.
“You’ve essentially wiped out value of our business that we spent 10 years building,” Meixner said during the public comment period.
The commission does not reply to comments during the public comment period, but Port of Anacorts Director Dan Worra told the Anacortes American in a phone interview that the protocol isn’t what changed. It’s a change of demand that’s causing a difference in outcomes, he said.
The slips are not transferrable and never have been, Worra said.
The difference is now there is a wait list of multiple people waiting for those slips.
“Our process hasn’t changed, but the situation here has,” he said.
The port owns 1,000 slips in its Cap Sante Marina. Those slips are divided into categories.
A total of 114 slips are set aside for guest moorage, for people staying for a night or two, for example. Another 700 slips are set aside for permanent moorage for boats that will stay all year.
After setting some slips aside for commercial marine users (like fishermen), there are 83 more slips for yacht brokers and yacht charters.
Right now, that number is broken down as 62 slips for yacht brokers and 21 for charters. That split isn’t mandated but is split up by demand, Worra said.
For some sizes of boats, wait lists take years to climb. The No. 1 person in the 66-foot boat slip joined the wait list on June 26, 2019, for example. There are wait lists for every size of boat right now, Worra said.
Some confusion came up because it’s the first time there has been a wait list for yacht slips. Previously, when a broker sold a business, the slip spots technically went back to the port, but because there was no wait list, the port could pass them on to the person who bought the business. That’s no longer the case.
The slips belong to the port, not the businesses. So if a current holder leaves, the port must assign it to the person next in line. That ensures that everyone is treated fairly when demand is high, Worra said. No one should have to buy an existing business to make have a chance at slips at the marina, he said.
“We are compassionate, and we are listening to concerns, but we want to make sure we are being fair to everyone,” he said.
Worra said that when he started as port director, he had to sign up for the wait list like everyone else to dock his boat at the marina.
Meixner said at the meeting that his company has spent over $1.2 million in moorage at the port over the past 10 years. He is worried about the 14 clients who pay to park their boats in slips.
“Where are they going to go?” Meixner asked the council members. “There are no slips available. … The response is, well they can go down to the transient C dock — Yeah, that costs two, three, four times what the normal moorage is. No, they can’t afford that.”
A number of the business owners said at the meeting that they didn’t feel involved or informed about port commission decisions.
Larry Graf, owner of Aspen Power Catamarans, said it has taken months of meetings between the port and the brokers to get nowhere.
“Basically we decided as a group it was a waste of time,” Graf said during the meeting.
He said that he felt the port was not willing to adjust its position on any issue.
“Businesses on the wait list are not more important than current tenants,” Graf said. “Maybe equal, but certainly not more important.”
