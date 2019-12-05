At least three Democrats have announced they are seeking appointment to the state House seat being vacated by state Rep. Jeff Morris, D-Anacortes.
Morris resigned effective Jan. 6 to concentrate on his new job at a global smart-technology company.
As of Thursday:
• Amanda Hubik, Morris's legislative assistant. She was formerly marketing and promotions coordinator for the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce, and before that worked in e-commerce and web marketing for SeaBear and Made in Washington. She announced her intent to seek appointment on social media.
• Marco Morales Mendez of Mount Vernon. He is president of the Indigenous Studies Foundation, a former counselor for Cascades Job Corps and a former teaching assistant at Western Washington University. He announced his intent to seek appointment on social media.
• Alex Ramel of Bellingham. Ramel ran for state House in 2018 on a platform of climate change, affordable housing, healthcare for all, fully funded schools, equal pay for women, and gun violence prevention. He said he's communicated his interest in the appointment to Democratic Party precinct committee officers and county council members and commissioners in the 40th District's three counties.
Possible candidates:
• Whatcom County Council Chairman Rud Browne. He said Tuesday he is “thinking about” seeking appointment. He was interested in appointment to the state Senate position vacated by Kevin Ranker earlier this year, but withdrew because his County Council was one of three that would select the appointee. He later filed as a state Senate candidate in the Nov. 5 election, but withdrew.
Saying no:
• Former state Rep. Kris Lytton. She represented the 40th District in the state House from 2011-18 and sought appointment earlier this year to the state Senate; the appointment went to then-City Councilwoman Liz Lovelett. Lytton said Tuesday she’s enjoying retirement and will not seek appointment.
Democratic precinct committee officers in the 40th Legislative District will have 30 days from the effective date of Morris’s resignation — Jan. 6 — to nominate three candidates for appointment, state Democratic Party spokesman Will Casey said Tuesday. Members of the San Juan County Council, Skagit County Board of County Commissioners and Whatcom County Council will vote on the appointee, who will take office immediately and will serve the remainder of the term.
Members of the state House of Representatives are elected to two-year terms and are paid $42,106 per year plus per diem. Representatives introduce and vote on bills and resolutions, offer amendments and serve on committees. There are 98 representatives; currently, 57 are Democrats, 41 are Republicans.
