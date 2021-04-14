Department of Ecology details contamination in Anacortes' A Avenue landfill

The Anacortes city attorney is writing a proposed legal agreement between the city and the state that will initiate a series of steps leading to cleanup of the old A Avenue landfill.
That’s according to Department of Ecology site manager Cris Matthews. Those steps will include development of a cleanup action plan, which residents will be able to review and comment on after it is presented to Ecology for review. Meanwhile, a proposal for a bike skills course that was proposed at the former landfill is dead, according to City Attorney Darcy Swetnam.
The cleanup process is defined by the state Model Toxics Cleanup Act. Here’s what the public can expect: A remedial investigation will be conducted to determine the extent of contamination and potential impacts to human health and the environment. A cleanup action plan will then be developed. Cleanup plan approval will be followed by engineering design, the cleanup and monitoring.
The history
The six-acre former landfill is located in the Anacortes Community Forest Lands, west of the A Avenue trailhead. According to documents on the city’s website, it was an active landfill from the 1960s through the 1990s — first for solid waste, then for the drying of sewage sludge, and finally for the treatment of petroleum-contaminated soils.
The landfill was closed, capped with soil and graded in the early 2000s. Ecology determined in May 2009 that no further action was required. A chain-link fence keeps the public out of an area that is maintained as a meadow.
The Parks and Recreation Department, Forest Advisory Board and Planning Commission were considering a proposal in 2019 to allow a bike skills course to be installed on the former landfill. But Ecology’s “no further action” determination changed in 2019 after investigating a public complaint about exposed refuse and possible contamination. Ecology investigated on Nov. 13 that year and, based on that investigation, rescinded the landfill’s “no further action” status.
Skagit County Public Health collected water samples on Feb. 28 and March 20, 2020; a lab analysis confirmed there was petroleum contamination in soils; petroleum and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons are suspected to be in groundwater as well, according to a report on Ecology’s website.
The city hired Anchor QEA in January to develop a cleanup action plan. Anchor QEA, which will be paid $87,500 for the planning work, is also heading the contamination removal at the city’s former water treatment plant.
How much the A Avenue landfill cleanup will cost is not yet known. Public Works Director Fred Buckenmeyer said the cleanup will be paid for out of the city’s solid waste budget.
“Until we know what the final cleanup costs will be, it’s hard to predict what impact it will have on the solid waste budget,” he said at the time.
The timeline
Visible refuse
The A Avenue trailhead is a gateway to a towering forest and wetlands that are habitat for amphibians, birds and mammals. Coyotes, deer, owls, rabbits and waterfowl are among the more visible animals that call the forest home. A spring and seasonal streams flow into several beaver ponds.
The landfill’s edges are less bucolic. Exposed refuse is visible — tires, old appliances and other debris could be seen from the trail Monday.
Parks Director Jonn Lunsford, whose department manages the community forest lands, said Monday that the 2009 landfill closure plan aimed to avoid disrupting soils and sediments near the wetlands.
“Deeply buried materials such as large metal debris will not be pulled out due to the potential disruption to soils and other buried materials,” page 27 of the 2009 landfill closure plan states. “Instead, those portions sticking up above ground will be cut off and removed wherever possible. Miscellaneous debris that is exposed at the surface but is not deeply buried (large pieces of concrete or metal) will be removed and hauled off when it is practical and cost effective to do so.”
The plan also states, “areas of glass within the wetland also will not be removed due to the likelihood for disruption of soils. Instead natural physical controls, such as log barriers or obnoxious natural barriers ( woody debris, tree limbs, etc.) will be implemented as public deterrents at discrete points of obvious access, such as preexisting paths or trails.”
Local naturalist Bob Jepperson, who has photographed wildlife in the forest and wetlands for several years, is disturbed by the exposed refuse. But he said he’s more concerned about what is not in plain sight. Several heavy metals — among them antimony, arsenic, cobalt and thallium — were detected in surface water tests in 2010. Heavy metals and dissolved heavy metals were detected in 2020.
“Anybody who travels through the watershed and the course of the old city dump will see, at first, litter that ranges in size from bottles and cans to sheets of plastic that are fracturing and blowing in the wind, to large things like appliances,” he said.
“It’s more than a case of litter. If you picked up those things, you’d find more of the same. That creek runs through the layers of garbage — the most sinister thing there you can’t see isn’t the litter on the surface or the layers of garbage, it’s all the dissolved materials that the water picks up and carries with it to other bodies of water.”
