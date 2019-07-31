Although it’s an individual award, Navy Lt. Trevor DiMarco is crediting his entire squadron with his latest honor.
DiMarco, who moved to Anacortes in 2011 after being stationed at NAS Whidbey, recently earned the Navy Pacific Fleet Pilot of the Year award. He has been in the Navy for a just over a decade.
Each year, one Navy pilot is chosen from each side of the nation for the honor.
DiMarco flies the EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft, but he points out that he doesn’t do it alone.
The VAQ138 squadron, also known as The Yellow Jackets, is doing a lot of great work, DiMarco said.
“I just happen to be the training officer,” he said.
The group is helping with the testing and development of new weapons systems.
DiMarco also goes by the call sign Uncle Rico, a callback to his pre-Navy days. Before he joined the military, he coached high school football and got a nickname from the movie “Napoleon Dynomite.”
DiMarco said he always had an affinity for the Navy and almost went to the Naval Academy right after high school in his home state of Montana.
Instead, he went to Montana Tech in Butte and started coaching football. While in school, he chatted with a Navy recruiter and his interest in the military continued to grow.
He joined and has now traveled all over the country with the Navy.
His favorite part of his work: “The flying itself,” he said. “It’s always exciting.”
He also likes to work on making things run more smoothly and more efficiently, both as an individual and with his team.
“When you are on a mission, you work together to accomplish something bigger than you could on your own proficiency,” he said.
