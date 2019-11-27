Nineteen turkeys and 400 pounds of potatoes is enough to overwhelm the average Thanksgiving cook, but for Nancy Kimmel and Monica Garrison, it’s just the start for a menu designed to serve 300 people.
The Elks Lodge is home to this annual community Thanksgiving meal, which Kimmel estimates is in about its 30th year.
It was hosted by the Eagles until two years ago, when it moved to the Elks Lodge to become more accessible. She has been volunteering to organize, prep, cook and serve the meal for 15 years, and Garrison for seven.
“We hardly buy anything,” Kimmel said. “It’s all donated.”
Local businesses and restaurants send yams, greenbeans and all the traditional fixings of a Thanksgiving so community members can share a meal together. Gere-A-Deli sometimes even delivers rolls fresh out of the oven on Thanksgiving morning, Garrison said.
The two begin to prepare for the meal, which is open to any and all members of the community, on the Sunday before Thanksgiving. They cook the turkeys first, in ovens and slow cookers plugged in all around the kitchen to maximize their time, then they debone and carve them, then put them in the fridge.
Each day leading up to Thursday, the two work on another menu item. In total, Garrison estimates it’s about 120 hours of labor for an event that only lasts three.
It’s worth it, they said, and they have the help of about 40 volunteers on Thanksgiving day to help set up tables and serve food.
The people are the best part, Kimmel said. There are some volunteers who bring their children with them each year to help out.
“We’ve watched them grow up,” she said.
The crowd is a mix of people community, ranging from those who enjoy sharing a meal with their neighbors to people experiencing homelessness.
“We’re getting back to what Thanksgiving is all about, and that’s community and being together,” Garrison said.
Extra food is sent home with guests who want it, and the rest is donated to local churches and food banks.
“It’s just a lot of fun, otherwise I wouldn’t be doing it for 15 years,” Kimmel said. “It’s about the community. If you want to get involved and meet your community, this is where it’s at.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.