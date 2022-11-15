The Port of Anacortes continues to push for economic development and to focus on jobs in the community, Executive Director Dan Worra told those at his State of the Port address Thursday, Nov. 10.
The annual address is hosted by the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce.
The Port of Anacortes is the eighth largest port in the state in terms of annual operating revenue. It has about 27,500 constituents in its district and was founded in 1936, by a vote of the people.
The port is made up of four main operating areas: the Cap Sante Marina, the marine terminal, the airport and port properties.
One of the port's main focuses is economic development, Worra said. It supports more than 1,100 jobs through its tenants and marina users, including businesses in fishing and manufacturing.
"That's really our mission," he said. "Creating jobs, maintaining jobs, driving jobs."
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, operations didn't stop, Worra said. In fact, the port has done about $17 million in capital projects since 2020.
"Our commission said let's go and spur the economy and that's what we did," he said.
The port also invests in environmental cleanup, tourism and events, Worra said.
While it will continue to host events such as Race Week and its summer concert series, the port's Transit Shed, long used as a community event location, is closing its doors to those events at the end of 2023.
That space doesn't fit with the port's mission, Worra said. Instead, that space will be returned to marine uses, he said.
One of the main uses of the marine terminal is the transfer or petroleum coke and sulfur, both products of oil refining.
The materials come from the refineries and are shipped out through the port, Worra said.
Shipping of the products has been down the past few years, but things are coming back.
So far this year, almost 185,000 metric tons of petroleum coke and 60,000 metric tons of sulfur have been loaded at the marine terminal, with another 40,000 metric tons of sulfur expected to go out before the end of the year.
That's compared to 230,900 metric tons of petroleum coke in 2021 and 159,305 in 2020, and 38,000 metric tons of sulfur in 2021 and 29,000 in 2020.
Numbers at the marina have also been climbing.
Guest boater nights hit a record high in 2021, with 21,421 nights.
So far this year, that number is at 19,361, Worra said. That's up from 17,100 in 2020 and 16,610 in 2019.
Fuel dock sales are down from 1.25 million gallons sold in 2019. The port sold just over a million gallons last year, with numbers on track to be a bit higher this year.
A study from the McKinley Research Group showed that boater nights last year included 7,400 non-local vessels. Those boater nights bring in an average of about $13 million in economic development a year, Worra said. Those boaters spend money on food, boat repairs, boating supplies and other activities.
The T Dock at the marina is also an economic driver.
There is a minimal fee to use it and about $14 million in activity goes across it each year, Worra said.
That includes about $10 million in fishing and $4 million in other maritime revenue. The T Dock is used by six tribes and many small businesses, the study states.
More than 80% of the seafood that comes in through Anacortes comes through T Dock, a total of about 2.7 million pounds, Worra said.
The port expects to replace T Dock next year. The dock is highly used, and according to a study from 2019 its load rating is at about one-third of its original capacity.
The new dock will be double the size and be in better shape to serve the region, Worra said.
Other capital improvement projects coming up are the renovation of the RV park at the marina (with bids going out in January and ground being broken in March) and development of other industrial properties.
The port expects to spend $50 million in the next five years on these projects. That will come from grants, new financing and port operating funds.
